Синдром періодичних рухів кінцівками (СПРК) та синдром неспокійних ніг (СНН)

For RLS: Pramipexole, ropinirole, a rotigotine patch, or gabapentin enacarbil, plus iron supplements if ferritin is < 50 ng/mL

For PLMD: Usually the same treatments as for RLS

For restless legs syndrome and periodic limb movement disorder, numerous drugs (eg, gabapentin enacarbil, dopaminergic drugs, benzodiazepines, antiseizure drugs, vitamins, and minerals) are used. Iron supplementation is the first-line treatment; ferritin levels should be obtained, and if levels are low (< 50 mcg/L), supplementation with ferrous sulfate plus 100 to 200 mg of vitamin C at bedtime is warranted. Gabapentin enacarbil is the medication of choice to treat symptoms, but only if iron supplementation fails (1).

Gabapentin enacarbil, a prodrug of gabapentin, helps relieve RLS symptoms. The recommended dose is 600 mg once a day taken with food at about 5 pm. Its most common adverse effects include somnolence and dizziness. It is much less likely to cause augmentation (increase in the severity of symptoms with increased medication dosage) than the dopaminergic drugs (1).

Gabapentin may help relieve RLS symptoms and is used when RLS is accompanied by pain. It may be dosed differently than gabapentin enacarbil.

Pregabalin, a nondopaminergic alpha-2-delta ligand, may help relieve RLS symptoms; augmentation is less likely to occur than with pramipexole. Pregabalin may also be useful for RLS accompanied by pain. Dizziness and somnolence are the most common adverse effects. However, use of this medication to treat RLS has not been extensively studied.

Dopaminergic drugs, although often effective, may have adverse effects such as augmentation (RLS symptoms that worsen before the next drug dose is given and that affect other body parts such as the arms), rebound (symptoms that worsen after the medication is stopped or after its effects dissipate), nausea, orthostatic hypotension, compulsive activity, and insomnia.

Three dopamine agonists, pramipexole, ropinirole, and rotigotine (used as a patch), are effective; although these medications have few serious adverse effects, augmentation is often a problem.

Levodopa/carbidopa may be used, but other medications, which are less likely to cause augmentation and rebound symptoms, are usually preferred.

Benzodiazepines may improve sleep continuity but do not reduce limb movements; they should be used cautiously to avoid tolerance, exacerbation of sleep apnea (if present), and daytime sleepiness.

Opioids are also indicated for patients with severe RLS and pain but are used cautiously because of tolerance, adverse effects, and abuse potential.

Patients should also implement good sleep hygiene.