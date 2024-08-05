Дефіцит ніацину

Pellagra is characterized by skin, mucous membrane, central nervous system, and gastrointestinal symptoms. Advanced pellagra can cause a symmetric photosensitive rash, stomatitis, glossitis, diarrhea, and mental aberrations. Symptoms may appear alone or in combination.

Skin symptoms include several types of lesions, which are usually bilaterally symmetric. The distribution of lesions—at pressure points or on sun-exposed skin—is more pathognomonic than the form of the lesions. Lesions can develop in a glovelike distribution on the hands (pellagrous glove) or in a boot-shaped distribution on the feet and legs (pellagrous boot). Sunlight causes Casal necklace and butterfly-shaped lesions on the face.

Шкірні прояви пелагри Пелагрозна рукавичка This photo shows scaly, erythematous to brown plaques on the sun-exposed dorsal surface of both hands resulting from niacin deficiency. ... прочитати більше © Springer Science+Business Media Воротник Казаля This photo shows a hyperpigmented, scaly rash in the shape of a necklace in a person with pellagra. Note the skin changes on the hands and forearms. Niacin deficiency tends to manifest on sun-exposed skin. ... прочитати більше Photo courtesy of the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Pellagrous Skin Changes (Feet) This photo shows hyperpigmented and hyperkeratotic skin changes characterized by pellagra (niacin deficiency). Photo courtesy of Karen McKoy, MD. Pellagrous Skin Changes (Hand) This photo shows hyperpigmented and hyperkeratotic skin changes characterized by pellagra (niacin deficiency). Photo courtesy of Karen McKoy, MD. Пелагра This photo shows nonspecific discoloration (with forearm hyperpigmentation and hand erythema) on sun-exposed skin. Photo courtesy of Karen McKoy, MD.

Mucous membrane symptoms affect primarily the mouth but may also affect the vagina and urethra. Glossitis and stomatitis characterize acute deficiency. As the deficiency progresses, the tongue and oral mucous membranes become reddened, followed by pain in the mouth, increased salivation, and edema of the tongue. Ulcerations may appear, especially under the tongue, on the mucosa of the lower lip, and opposite the molar teeth.

Gastrointestinal symptoms early in the deficiency include burning in the pharynx and esophagus and abdominal discomfort and distention. Constipation is common. Later, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea may occur. Diarrhea is often bloody because of bowel hyperemia and ulceration.

Central nervous system symptoms include psychosis, encephalopathy (characterized by impaired consciousness), and cognitive decline (dementia). Psychosis is characterized by memory impairment, disorientation, confusion, and confabulation; the predominant symptom may be excitement, depression, mania, delirium, or paranoia.

Any relationship between niacin status and hypertension is uncertain.