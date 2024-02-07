Стенокардія

The main goals of angina treatment are to

Relieve acute symptoms

Prevent or reduce ischemia

Prevent future ischemic events

To relieve symptoms during an acute attack, sublingual nitroglycerin is the most effective drug.

Nitroglycerin is a potent smooth-muscle relaxant and vasodilator. Its main sites of action are in the peripheral vascular tree, especially in the venous or capacitance system, and in coronary blood vessels. Even severely atherosclerotic vessels may dilate in areas without atheroma. Nitroglycerin lowers systolic BP and dilates systemic veins, thus reducing myocardial wall tension, a major determinant of myocardial oxygen need. Sublingual nitroglycerin is given for an acute attack or for prevention before exertion. Dramatic relief usually occurs within 1.5 to 3 minutes, is complete by about 5 minutes, and lasts up to 30 minutes. The dose may be repeated every 4 to 5 minutes up to 3 times if relief is incomplete. Patients should always carry nitroglycerin tablets or aerosol spray to use promptly at the onset of an angina attack. Patients should store tablets in a tightly sealed, light-resistant glass container, so that potency is not lost. Because the drug deteriorates quickly, small amounts should be obtained frequently.

To prevent ischemia, several classes of medications are used:

Antiplatelet agents: All patients diagnosed with coronary artery disease or at high risk of developing CAD

Beta-blockers: Most patients, unless contraindicated or not tolerated

Long-acting nitrates: If needed

Calcium channel blockers: If needed

Antiplatelet agents inhibit platelet aggregation. Aspirin binds irreversibly to platelets and inhibits cyclooxygenase and platelet aggregation. Other antiplatelets (eg, clopidogrel, prasugrel, ticagrelor) block adenosine diphosphate–induced platelet aggregation. These agents can reduce the risk of ischemic events (MI, sudden death), but they are most effective when given with aspirin. Patients unable to tolerate one agent should receive the other alone.

Beta-blockers limit symptoms and prevent infarction and sudden death better than other medications. Beta-blockers other than labetalol and carvedilol should not be used in patients with vasospastic angina because they may cause coronary vasospasm from unopposed alpha-receptor activity. Beta-blockers block sympathetic stimulation of the heart and reduce systolic BP, heart rate, contractility, and cardiac output, thus decreasing myocardial oxygen demand and increasing exercise tolerance. Beta-blockers also increase the threshold for ventricular fibrillation. Most patients tolerate these agents well. Many beta-blockers are available and effective. Dose is titrated upward as needed until limited by bradycardia or adverse effects. Patients who cannot tolerate beta-blockers are given a calcium channel blocker with negative chronotropic effects (eg, diltiazem, verapamil). Patients who are at risk of beta-blocker intolerance (eg, those with asthma) may be tried on a cardioselective beta-blocker (eg, bisoprolol) perhaps with pulmonary function testing before and after medication administration to detect drug-induced bronchospasm.

Long-acting nitrates (oral or transdermal) are used if symptoms persist after the beta-blocker dose is maximized. If angina occurs at predictable times, a nitrate is given to cover those times. Oral nitrates include isosorbide dinitrate and isosorbide mononitrate (the active metabolite of the dinitrate). They are effective within 1 to 2 hours; their effect lasts 4 to 6 hours. Sustained-release formulations of isosorbide mononitrate appear to be effective throughout the day. For transdermal use, cutaneous nitroglycerin patches have largely replaced nitroglycerin ointments primarily because ointments are inconvenient and messy. Patches slowly release the drug for a prolonged effect; exercise capacity improves 4 hours after patch application and wanes in 18 to 24 hours. Nitrate tolerance may occur, especially when plasma concentrations are kept constant. Because risk of myocardial infarction is highest in early morning, an afternoon or early evening respite period from nitrates is reasonable unless a patient commonly has angina at that time. For nitroglycerin, an 8- to 10-hour respite period seems sufficient. Isosorbide dinitrate requires a 12-hour respite period to minimize the risk of tolerance. If given once a day, sustained-release isosorbide mononitrate does not appear to elicit tolerance.

Calcium channel blockers may be used if symptoms persist despite use of nitrates or if nitrates are not tolerated. Calcium channel blockers are particularly useful if hypertension or coronary spasm is also present. Different types of calcium channel blockers have different effects. Dihydropyridines (eg, nifedipine, amlodipine, felodipine) have no chronotropic effects and vary substantially in their negative inotropic effects. Shorter-acting dihydropyridines may cause acute hypotension and reflex tachycardia and are associated with increased mortality in patients with CAD; they should not be used alone to treat stable angina pectoris. Longer-acting formulations of dihydropyridines have fewer tachycardic effects; they are most commonly used with a beta-blocker. Among longer-acting dihydropyridines, amlodipine has the weakest negative inotropic effects; it may be used in patients with left ventricular systolic dysfunction. Diltiazem and verapamil, other types of calcium channel blockers, have negative chronotropic and inotropic effects. They can be used alone in patients with beta-blocker intolerance or asthma and normal left ventricular systolic function but may increase cardiovascular mortality in patients with left ventricular systolic dysfunction.

Ranolazine is a sodium channel blocker that can be used to treat chronic angina. Because ranolazine may also prolong QTc, it is usually reserved for patients in whom symptoms persist despite optimal treatment with other antianginal agents. Dizziness, headache, constipation, and nausea are the most common adverse effects.

Ivabradine is a sinus node inhibitor that inhibits inward sodium/potassium current in a certain gated channel (funny or "f" channel) in sinus node cells, thus slowing heart rate without decreasing contractility. It can be used for symptomatic treatment of chronic stable angina pectoris in patients with normal sinus rhythm who cannot take beta-blockers or in combination with beta-blockers in patients whose angina is inadequately controlled by beta-blocker alone and whose heart rate is > 60 beats/minute.