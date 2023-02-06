Dementias may result from primary diseases of the brain or other conditions (see table Classification of Some Dementias).

The most common types of dementia are

Dementia also occurs in patients with Parkinson disease, Huntington disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, Gerstmann-Sträussler-Scheinker syndrome, other prion disorders, neurosyphilis, a traumatic brain injury (eg, chronic traumatic encephalopathy), or certain brain tumors located in cortical or subcortical brain areas involved in cognition. Patients can have > 1 type (mixed dementia). The most common mixed dementia is Alzheimer disease mixed with vascular cognitive impairment and dementia.

Some structural brain disorders (eg, normal-pressure hydrocephalus, subdural hematoma), metabolic disorders (eg, hypothyroidism, vitamin B12 deficiency), and toxins (eg, lead) cause a slow deterioration of cognition that may resolve with treatment. This impairment is sometimes called reversible dementia, but some experts restrict the term dementia to irreversible cognitive deterioration.

Depression may mimic dementia (and was formerly called pseudodementia); the two disorders often coexist. However, depression may be the first manifestation of dementia.

Age-associated memory impairment refers to changes in cognition that occur with aging. Older people have a relative deficiency in recall, particularly in speed of recall, compared with recall during their youth. These changes do not affect daily functioning and thus do not indicate dementia. However, the earliest manifestations of dementia are very similar.

Mild cognitive impairment (MCI) causes greater memory loss than age-associated memory impairment; memory and sometimes other cognitive functions are worse in patients with this disorder than in age-matched controls, but daily functioning is typically not affected. In contrast, dementia impairs daily functioning. Up to 50% of patients with mild cognitive impairment develop dementia within 3 years.

Subjective cognitive decline (SCD) is defined as a self-experienced persistent decline in cognitive capacity but normal performance on standardized cognitive tests used to classify MCI (1). The risk of MCI and dementia is increased in people with SCD.

Various disorders may exacerbate cognitive deficits in patients with dementia. Delirium often occurs in patients with dementia.

Medications, particularly benzodiazepines and anticholinergics (eg, some tricyclic antidepressants, antihistamines, antipsychotics, benztropine), may temporarily cause or worsen symptoms of dementia, as may alcohol or recreational drugs, even in moderate amounts. New or progressive kidney or liver failure may reduce medication clearance and cause toxicity after years of taking a stable dose (eg, of propranolol).

Prion-like propagation mechanisms appear to be involved in most or all neurodegenerative disorders that first manifest in older patients. A normal cellular protein sporadically (or via an inherited mutation) becomes misfolded into a pathogenic form or prion. The prion then acts as a template, causing other proteins to misfold similarly. This process occurs over years and in many parts of the central nervous system (CNS). Many of these prions become insoluble and, like amyloid, cannot be readily cleared by the cell. Evidence implies prion or similar mechanisms in Alzheimer disease (strongly), as well as in Parkinson disease, Huntington disease, frontotemporal dementia, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. These prions are not as infectious as those in Creutzfeld-Jacob disease, but they can be transmitted.

Rapidly progressive dementia (RPD) is a group of heterogeneous cognitive disorders that progress faster than other dementia syndromes, typically within 1 to 2 years (2). The most prominent presentation is cognitive decline (eg, memory loss, visuospatial and language deficits, executive dysfunction). However, other neuropsychiatric symptoms (eg, behavior disturbance, personality change, mood disorders, psychosis, sleep disturbance, altered alertness and/or awareness, involuntary movements such as tremor and myoclonus, gait disturbance, seizure-like activities, ataxia, parkinsonian features) also occur. Prion disease is the most common cause of RPD. Other common causes include autoimmune and paraneoplastic encephalitis. Sometimes the progression of other dementias is atypically rapid; they include Alzheimer disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, frontotemporal dementia,and dementia due to potentially reversible causes (eg, infectious, toxic/metabolic, neurovascular, psychiatric).

