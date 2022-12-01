Кетамін і фенциклідин (ФЦП)

Symptoms and Signs of Ketamine or PCP Use

Intoxication, characterized by a giddy euphoria, occurs with lower doses; euphoria is often followed by bursts of anxiety or mood lability.

Overdose causes a withdrawn state of depersonalization and disassociation; when doses are higher, disassociation can become severe and response to external stimuli is impaired, with combativeness, ataxia, dysarthria, muscular hypertonicity, nystagmus, hyperreflexia, and myoclonic jerks. With very high doses, acidosis, hyperthermia, tachycardia, severe hypertension, seizures, and coma may occur; deaths are unusual. Although rare, ketamine may induce brief or recurrent laryngospasm even at a therapeutic dose.

Acute effects generally fade rapidly and many patients regain normal consciousness in 45 minutes to several hours.

Emergence reaction is an adverse reaction to PCP and ketamine use seen during the recovery phase. It manifests with bizarre behavior, psychosis, confusion, hallucinations, vivid dreams, or the sensation of floating. Some symptoms may last for weeks.

Development of tolerance and dependence to PCP have been seen in animal studies. Psychologic dependence on ketamine has been reported.

Some patients may develop withdrawal symptoms from ketamine such as anxiety, sweating, and palpitations. Lower urinary tract symptoms such as dysuria, urinary frequency, and hematuria have been reported among long-term ketamine users. Frequent use of ketamine may cause long-term memory impairment.