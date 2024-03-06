Хвороба Фабрі

Clinical evaluation

Enzyme analysis

Sometimes DNA analysis

Diagnosis in males is by enzyme analysis and is clinical based on appearance of typical skin lesions (angiokeratomas) over the lower trunk and by characteristic features of peripheral neuropathy (causing recurrent burning pain in the extremities), corneal opacities, and recurrent febrile episodes. Death results from renal failure or cardiac or cerebral complications of hypertension or other vascular disease.

Heterozygous females are usually asymptomatic but may have an attenuated form of disease often characterized by corneal opacities.

Angiokeratomas in Fabry Disease Зображення © Springer Science+Business Media

Diagnosis of Fabry disease is by DNA analysis (especially in females) and/or assay of galactosidase activity—prenatally in amniocytes or chorionic villi and postnatally in serum or white blood cells. (See also testing for suspected inherited disorders of metabolism.)