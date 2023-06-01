Вроджені нефротичні синдроми

This nephrotic syndrome is rare. Inheritance is variable. It is caused by a mutation in the PLCE1 gene, which codes for phospholipase C epsilon. Progression to end-stage kidney disease occurs by age 2 or 3 years.

Patients with severe proteinuria may require bilateral nephrectomy because of severe hypoalbuminemia; dialysis should be initiated early to ameliorate nutritional deficits and mitigate failure to thrive. The disorder usually recurs in a renal graft.