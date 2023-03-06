Тромбоз ниркової вени

Vascular imaging

Renal vein thrombosis should be considered in patients with renal infarction or any unexplained deterioration in renal function, particularly in patients with nephrotic syndrome or other risk factors.

The traditional diagnostic test of choice and the standard is venography of the inferior vena cava; this test is diagnostic, but it may mobilize clots. Because of the risks of conventional venography, magnetic resonance venography and CT angiography are being used increasingly.

CT angiography provides good detail with high sensitivity and specificity and is fast but requires administration of a radiocontrast agent, which may be nephrotoxic and should be avoided if the glomerular filtration rate (GFR) < 30 mL/minute. Magnetic resonance venography with gadolinium contrast also risks nephrogenic systemic fibrosis (NSF) in patients with decreased GFR, but can be done with group II gadolinium contrast agents if medically necessary to minimize potential risk of NSF. Doppler ultrasonography sometimes detects renal vein thrombosis but has high false-negative and false-positive rates. Notching of the ureter due to dilated collateral veins is a characteristic finding in some chronic cases.

Serum electrolytes and urinalysis are done and confirm deterioration of renal function. Microscopic or gross hematuria is often present, and serum lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) can be markedly elevated in acute renal vein thrombosis. Proteinuria may be in the nephrotic range.

If no cause is apparent, testing for hypercoagulability disorders should be initiated (see Thrombotic Disorders). Renal biopsy is nonspecific but may detect a coexisting renal disorder.