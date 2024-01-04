Біопсія нирок, сечового міхура, передміхурової залози

Prostate biopsy is usually done to diagnose prostate cancer. Contraindications include bleeding diathesis, acute prostatitis, and UTIs. Patient preparation includes stopping aspirin, antiplatelet medications, and anticoagulants appropriately before biopsy; preoperative antibiotics; and an enema to clear the rectum. With the patient in a lateral or lithotomy position, the prostate is located by palpation or, preferably, transrectal ultrasonography in which an ultrasound probe inserted in the rectum provides images to help guide placement of the biopsy needle. The needle typically is inserted through the ultrasonography probe or may, alternatively, be inserted through the perineum. Multiple samples (10 to 20) are usually taken. When available, an MRI image can be digitally combined (fused) with the ultrasonographic image to better identify lesions that need to be biopsied. MRI fusion biopsy is based on the MRI PI-RADS system in which the malignant potential of a multiparametric MRI is expressed on a scale of 1 (low risk) to 5 (highest risk) of identifying an aggressive cancer.

Overlying structures (perineum or rectum) are anesthetized, a spring-loaded biopsy needle is inserted into the prostate, and tissue cores are obtained. Complications include the following: