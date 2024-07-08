Загальні відомості про гострі вірусні гепатити

Acute hepatitis must first be differentiated from other disorders that cause similar symptoms. In the prodromal phase, hepatitis mimics various nonspecific viral illnesses and is difficult to diagnose. Anicteric patients suspected of having hepatitis based on risk factors are tested initially with liver tests, including aminotransferases, bilirubin, and alkaline phosphatase. Acute hepatitis often manifests in the icteric phase and so should be differentiated from other disorders causing jaundice (see figure Simplified Diagnostic Approach to Possible Acute Viral Hepatitis).

Acute hepatitis can usually be differentiated from other causes of jaundice by

Its marked elevations of AST and ALT: Often ≥ 400 IU/L (6.68 microkat/L)

ALT is typically higher than AST, but absolute levels correlate poorly with clinical severity. Values increase early in the prodromal phase, peak before jaundice is maximal, and fall slowly during the recovery phase. Urinary bilirubin usually precedes jaundice. Hyperbilirubinemia in acute hepatitis varies in severity, and fractionation has no clinical value. Alkaline phosphatase is usually only moderately elevated; marked elevation suggests extrahepatic cholestasis and prompts imaging tests (eg, ultrasonography).

Liver biopsy is usually not needed unless the diagnosis is uncertain.

If laboratory results suggest acute hepatitis, particularly if ALT and AST are > 1000 IU/L (16.7 microkat/L), PT/INR is measured to assess liver function.

Manifestations of portosystemic encephalopathy combined with bleeding diathesis or prolongation of INR suggest acute liver failure, indicating fulminant hepatitis.

If acute hepatitis is suspected, efforts are next directed toward identifying its cause. A history of exposure may provide the only clue of drug-induced or toxic hepatitis. The history should also elicit risk factors for viral hepatitis.

Prodromal sore throat and diffuse adenopathy suggest infectious mononucleosis rather than viral hepatitis.