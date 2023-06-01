Renal biopsy

Evaluation for secondary causes

Diagnosis is suggested by development of nephrotic syndrome, particularly in patients who have potential causes of membranous nephropathy. The diagnosis is confirmed by renal biopsy.

Proteinuria is in the nephrotic range in 80% of patients. Laboratory testing is done as indicated for nephrotic syndrome. The glomerular filtration rate (GFR), if measured, is normal or decreased.

Immune complexes are seen as dense deposits on electron microscopy (see figure Electron microscopic features in immunologic glomerular disorders). Subepithelial dense deposits occur with early disease, with spikes of lamina densa between the deposits. Later, deposits appear within the glomerular basement membrane (GBM), and marked thickening occurs. A diffuse, granular pattern of IgG deposition occurs along the GBM without cellular proliferation, exudation, or necrosis.

Identifying presence or absence of PLA2R antibody and the subclass of IgG deposits may help to differentiate idiopathic from secondary membranous nephropathy. For example, the deposits in idiopathic membranous nephropathy are PLA2R antibody positive and predominantly IgG 4, whereas PLA2R antibody is typically negative and IgG 1 and 2 predominate in malignancy-associated membranous nephropathy (1).

Електронно-мікроскопічні особливості імунологічних захворювань ниркових клубочків

Мембранозна нефропатія Мембранозна нефропатія (щільні відкладення) Medium-sized subepithelial dense deposits are seen on transmission electron microscopy in late stage I disease (×10,200). ... прочитати більше Image provided by Agnes Fogo, MD, and the American Journal of Kidney Diseases' Atlas of Renal Pathology (see www.ajkd.org). Мембранозна нефропатія (шипи базальної мембрани) Spikes of basement membrane silver-staining material protrude from the basement membrane (high-power oil-immersion view, Jones silver stain, original magnification ×1000). ... прочитати більше Image provided by Agnes Fogo, MD, and the American Journal of Kidney Diseases' Atlas of Renal Pathology (see www.ajkd.org). Мембранозна нефропатія (відкладення IgG) Diffuse coarsely granular IgG deposition along glomerular capillary walls (immunofluorescence with anti-IgG, original magnification ×100). ... прочитати більше Image provided by Agnes Fogo, MD, and the American Journal of Kidney Diseases' Atlas of Renal Pathology (see www.ajkd.org). Мембранозна нефропатія (щільні відкладення) Medium-sized subepithelial dense deposits are seen on transmission electron microscopy in late stage I disease (×10,200). ... прочитати більше Image provided by Agnes Fogo, MD, and the American Journal of Kidney Diseases' Atlas of Renal Pathology (see www.ajkd.org). Мембранозна нефропатія (шипи базальної мембрани) Spikes of basement membrane silver-staining material protrude from the basement membrane (high-power oil-immersion view, Jones silver stain, original magnification ×1000). ... прочитати більше Image provided by Agnes Fogo, MD, and the American Journal of Kidney Diseases' Atlas of Renal Pathology (see www.ajkd.org). Мембранозна нефропатія (відкладення IgG) Diffuse coarsely granular IgG deposition along glomerular capillary walls (immunofluorescence with anti-IgG, original magnification ×100). ... прочитати більше Image provided by Agnes Fogo, MD, and the American Journal of Kidney Diseases' Atlas of Renal Pathology (see www.ajkd.org).

Діагноз причини Evaluation of patients diagnosed with membranous nephropathy usually includes the following: A search for occult cancer, particularly in a patient who has lost weight, has unexplained anemia or heme-positive stools, or is older

Consideration of drug-induced membranous nephropathy

Hepatitis B and C serologic testing

Antinuclear antibody testing The search for occult cancer is usually limited to age-appropriate screening.