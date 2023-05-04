Amyloidosis is any of a group of disparate conditions characterized by extracellular deposition of insoluble fibrils composed of misaggregated proteins. These proteins may accumulate locally, causing relatively few symptoms, or widely, involving multiple organs and causing severe multiorgan failure. Amyloidosis can occur de novo or be secondary to various infectious, inflammatory, or malignant conditions. Diagnosis is by biopsy of affected tissue; the amyloidogenic protein is typed using a variety of immunohistologic and biochemical techniques. Treatment varies with the type of amyloidosis.

Amyloid fibrils are made of normally soluble misfolded proteins that aggregate into oligomers and then insoluble fibrils. A number of normal (wild-type) and mutant proteins are susceptible to such misfolding and aggregation (amyloidogenic proteins), thus accounting for the wide variety of causes and types of amyloidosis.

Amyloid deposits are composed of small (about 10 nm diameter), insoluble fibrils that form congophilic beta-pleated sheets that can be identified by x-ray diffraction. In addition to the fibrillar amyloid protein, the deposits also contain serum amyloid P component and glycosaminoglycans.

Amyloid deposits stain pink with hematoxylin and eosin, contain carbohydrate constituents that stain with periodic acid-Schiff dye or with Alcian blue, but most characteristically have apple-green birefringence under polarized light microscopy after Congo red staining. On autopsy inspection, affected organs may appear waxy.

For amyloidosis to develop, in addition to production of amyloidogenic proteins, there is probably also a failure of the normal clearance mechanisms for such misfolded proteins. The amyloid deposits themselves are metabolically inert but interfere physically with organ structure and function. However, some prefibrillar oligomers of amyloidogenic proteins have direct cellular toxicity, an important component of disease pathogenesis.

Symptoms and Signs of Amyloidosis Symptoms and signs of systemic amyloidosis are nonspecific, often resulting in delays in diagnosis. Suspicion of amyloidosis should be increased in patients with a progressive multisystem disease process. Renal amyloid deposits typically occur in the glomerular membrane leading to proteinuria, but in about 15% of cases the tubules are affected, causing azotemia with minimal proteinuria. These processes can progress to nephrotic syndrome with marked hypoalbuminemia, edema, and anasarca or to end-stage renal disease. Hepatic involvement causes painless hepatomegaly, which may be massive. Liver tests typically suggest intrahepatic cholestasis with elevation of alkaline phosphatase and later bilirubin, although jaundice is rare. Occasionally, portal hypertension develops, with resulting esophageal varices and ascites. Airway and laryngeal involvement leads to dyspnea, hoarseness, wheezing, hemoptysis, or airway obstruction. Infiltration of the myocardium causes a restrictive cardiomyopathy, eventually leading to diastolic dysfunction and heart failure; heart block or arrhythmia may occur. Hypotension is common. Peripheral neuropathy with paresthesias of the toes and fingers is a common presenting manifestation in AL and ATTR amyloidoses. Autonomic neuropathy may cause orthostatic hypotension, erectile dysfunction, sweating abnormalities, urinary retention, and gastrointestinal motility disturbances. Cerebrovascular amyloid angiopathy most often causes spontaneous cerebral hemorrhage, but some patients have brief, transient neurologic symptoms. Gastrointestinal amyloid may cause motility abnormalities of the esophagus and small and large intestines. Gastric atony, malabsorption, bleeding, or pseudo-obstruction may also occur. Macroglossia is common in AL amyloidosis. Soft tissue amyloid involvement characteristically precedes clinical expression of ATTRwt amyloid cardiomyopathy. Manifestations of soft tissue amyloid disease include carpal tunnel syndrome, trigger finger, bicipital tendon rupture, and spinal stenosis. Макроглосія Зображення © Springer Science+Business Media Amyloidosis of the thyroid gland may cause a firm, symmetric, nontender goiter resembling that found in Hashimoto thyroiditis. Other endocrinopathies can also occur. Lung involvement (mostly in AL amyloidosis) can be characterized by focal pulmonary nodules and cysts, tracheobronchial lesions, pleural effusions, or diffuse alveolar-septal (interstitial) deposits. Amyloid vitreous opacities and bilateral scalloped pupillary margins develop in several hereditary amyloidoses. Other manifestations include bruising, often around the eyes (raccoon eyes), caused by amyloid deposits in blood vessels. Amyloid deposits cause weakening of the blood vessels, which may rupture after minor trauma, such as sneezing or coughing.

Diagnosis of Amyloidosis Biopsy

Amyloid typing

Testing for organ involvement Біопсія Diagnosis of amyloidosis is made by demonstration of fibrillar deposits in an involved organ. Aspiration of subcutaneous abdominal fat detects amyloid deposits in about 80% of patients with AL but less than 25% of patients with ATTRwt (1). If the fat biopsy result is negative, a clinically involved organ should be biopsied. The diagnostic sensitivity of kidney and heart biopsies is nearly 100% when these organs are clinically involved. Tissue sections are stained with Congo red dye and examined with a polarizing microscope for characteristic birefringence. Nonbranching 10-nm fibrils can also be recognized by electron microscopy on biopsy specimens from the heart or kidneys. Nuclear scanning using bone-avid tracers can diagnose ATTR amyloid cardiomyopathy without heart biopsy, provided AL amyloidosis is ruled out. Типування амілоїду After amyloidosis has been confirmed by biopsy, the type is determined using a variety of techniques. For some types of amyloidosis, immunohistochemistry or immunofluorescence may be diagnostic, but false-positive typing results occur. Other useful techniques include gene sequencing for AF and biochemical identification by mass spectrometry to accurately identify protein variants in amyloid deposits (the most sensitive and specific method). If AL is suspected, patients should be evaluated for an underlying plasma cell disorder using quantitative measurement of serum free immunoglobulin light chains, qualitative detection of serum or urine monoclonal light chains using immunofixation electrophoresis (serum protein electrophoresis and urine protein electrophoresis are insensitive in patients with AL), and a bone marrow biopsy with flow cytometry or immunohistochemistry to establish plasma cell clonality. Patients with > 10% clonal plasma cells should be tested to see if they meet criteria for multiple myeloma, including screening for lytic bone lesions, anemia, renal insufficiency, and hypercalcemia. Ураження органів Patients are screened for organ involvement beginning with noninvasive testing: Kidneys: Urinalysis; measurement of serum BUN, creatinine, and albumin; estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR); and 24-hour urine collection for protein electrophoresis (UPEP)

Liver: Liver function tests

Lungs: Chest x-ray, chest CT, and pulmonary function tests

Heart: ECG and measurement of biomarkers such as brain (B-type) natriuretic peptide (BNP) or N-terminal-pro-BNP (NT-proBNP) and troponin Cardiac involvement can be suggested by low voltage on ECG (caused by a thickened ventricle) and/or dysrhythmias. If cardiac involvement is suspected because of symptoms, in addition to ECG findings and cardiac biomarkers, echocardiography is done to measure diastolic relaxation and global longitudinal strain (a measure of left ventricular systolic function) and to screen for biventricular hypertrophy. In ambiguous cases, cardiac MRI can be done to detect persistent subendocardial gadolinium enhancement, a characteristic finding. Cardiac technetium pyrophosphate nuclear scans improve detection of ATTR amyloid heart disease and can avoid the need for heart biopsies provided blood tests rule out AL amyloidosis (2, 3). Довідкові матеріали щодо діагностики 1. Aimo A, Emdin M, Musetti V, et al: Abdominal Fat Biopsy for the Diagnosis of Cardiac Amyloidosis. JACC Case Rep 2(8):1182-1185, 2020. doi:10.1016/j.jaccas.2020.05.062 2. Gillmore JD, Maurer MS, Falk RH, et al: Nonbiopsy diagnosis of cardiac transthyretin amyloidosis. Circulation 133(24):2404–2412, 2016. 3. Maurer MS, Bokhari S, Damy T, et al: Expert consensus recommendations for the suspicion and diagnosis of transthyretin cardiac amyloidosis. Circ Heart Fail 12(9):e006075, 2019.

Prognosis for Amyloidosis Prognosis depends on the type of amyloidosis and the organ system involved, but with appropriate disease-specific and supportive care, many patients have an excellent life expectancy. AL complicated by severe cardiomyopathy has the poorest prognosis, with median survival of < 1 year. Untreated ATTR amyloidosis usually progresses to end-stage cardiac or neurologic disease within 5 to 15 years. ATTRwt was once thought to have the slowest progression of any systemic amyloidosis involving the heart; however, patients with ATTRwt do progress to symptomatic heart failure and death within a median of 4 years from biopsy diagnosis. Prognosis in AA amyloidosis depends largely upon the effectiveness of treatment of the underlying infectious, inflammatory, or malignant disorder.