Dietary sodium restriction

Sometimes spironolactone, possibly plus furosemide

Sometimes therapeutic paracentesis

(See also the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases [AASLD] practice guideline AASLD 2021 Guideline on diagnosis, evaluation and management of ascites, spontaneous bacterial peritonitis [SBP], and hepatorenal syndrome.)

Dietary sodium restriction (2000 mg/day) is the first and least risky treatment for ascites due to portal hypertension. Diuretics should be used if rigid sodium restriction fails to initiate diuresis within a few days. Spironolactone is usually effective (in oral doses ranging from 50 mg once a day to 200 mg twice a day). A loop diuretic (eg, furosemide 20 to 160 mg orally usually once a day or 20 to 80 mg orally twice a day) should be added if spironolactone is insufficient. Because spironolactone can cause potassium retention and furosemide can cause potassium depletion, the combination of these drugs often provides optimal diuresis with a lower risk of potassium abnormalities. Fluid restriction is indicated only for treatment of hyponatremia (serum sodium < 125 mEq/L [125 mmol/L]).

Changes in body weight and urinary sodium determinations reflect response to treatment. Weight loss of about 0.5 kg/day is optimal because the ascitic compartment cannot be mobilized much more rapidly. More aggressive diuresis depletes fluid from the intravascular compartment, especially when peripheral edema is absent; this depletion may cause renal failure or electrolyte imbalance (eg, hypokalemia) that may precipitate portosystemic encephalopathy. If peripheral edema is present, more aggressive diuresis up to 1 kg/day is usually well tolerated (1). Inadequate dietary sodium restriction is the usual cause of persistent ascites.

Therapeutic paracentesis can be combined with diuretics. If more than 5 liters of ascites are removed, 6 to 8 g of 25% albumin should be given for each liter removed. Albumin helps reduce the risk of post-paracentesis hypotension (post-paracentesis circulatory dysfunction), which can precipitate hepatorenal syndrome. Therapeutic paracentesis can reduce ascites more quickly than diuretics; however, patients require ongoing diuretics to prevent reaccumulation of ascites.

Techniques for the autologous infusion of ascitic fluid (eg, the LeVeen peritoneovenous shunt) often cause complications and are generally no longer used. Transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunting (TIPS) can lower portal pressure and successfully treat ascites resistant to other treatments, but TIPS is invasive and may cause complications, including portosystemic encephalopathy and worsening hepatocellular function.

Refractory ascites is defined as ascites that persists and requires paracentesis despite maximal dose diuretics (furosemide 160 mg and spironolactone 400 mg daily) or inability to tolerate diuretics due to acute kidney injury or hypotension. Refractory ascites is an indication for referral for liver transplantation.

