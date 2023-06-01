The most common causes of cellulitis are

Streptococcus pyogenes

Staphylococcus aureus

Cellulitis is most often caused by group A beta-hemolytic streptococci (eg, S. pyogenes) or S. aureus. The skin barrier is usually compromised.

Streptococci cause diffuse, rapidly spreading infection because enzymes produced by the organism (streptokinase, DNase, hyaluronidase) break down cellular components that would otherwise contain and localize the inflammation.

Staphylococcal cellulitis is typically more localized and usually occurs in open wounds or cutaneous abscesses.

Прояви стрептококової флегмони Streptococcal Cellulitis with Accompanying Tissue Necrosis © Springer Science+Business Media Streptococcal Cellulitis with Accompanying Lymphangitis This photo shows the focal redness and swelling of the lower leg, usually accompanied by warmth and tenderness, characteristic of focal cellulitis. The clinician has marked the border of the cellulitis with a pen, to facilitate recognition of spread or resolution. Note the line of redness extending up the thigh due to lymphangitis. ... прочитати більше © Springer Science+Business Media Стрептококова флегмона This photo shows the focal erythema and swelling, usually accompanied by warmth and tenderness, characteristic of focal cellulitis. Note the clinician has marked the border of the cellulitis with a pen, to facilitate recognition of spread or resolution. ... прочитати більше © Springer Science+Business Media

Methicillin-resistant S. aureus (MRSA-USA300) is the predominant community strain of MRSA in the United States (community-associated MRSA [CA-MRSA]) (1). If S. aureus is suspected, MRSA infection should now be considered the most probable etiology. Patients who are exposed to MRSA in a hospital or nursing facility may have a MRSA strain that has a different pattern of resistance from that of MRSA-USA300.

Less common causes of cellulitis are

Group B streptococci (eg, S. agalactiae ) in older adults with diabetes

Gram-negative bacilli (eg, Haemophilus influenzae ) in children

Pseudomonas aeruginosa in patients with diabetes or neutropenia, hot tub or spa users, and patients who are hospitalized

Animal bites may result in cellulitis and are often polymicrobial; Pasteurella multocida is often the cause in cat bites, and Pasteurella or Capnocytophaga species are typically responsible in dog bites.

Immersion injuries in fresh water may result in cellulitis caused by Aeromonas hydrophila. Immersion injuries in warm salt water may result in cellulitis caused by Vibrio vulnificus.

Patients who are immunocompromised may become infected by opportunistic organisms, including gram-negative bacteria (such as Proteus, Serratia, Enterobacter, or Citrobacter), anaerobic bacteria, and Helicobacter and Fusarium species. Mycobacteria may rarely cause cellulitis.

Risk factors include skin abnormalities (eg, trauma, ulceration, fungal infection, other skin barrier compromise due to preexisting skin disease), which are common among patients with chronic venous insufficiency or lymphedema. Scars from saphenous vein removal for cardiac or vascular surgery are common sites for recurrent cellulitis, especially if tinea pedis is present. Frequently, no predisposing condition or site of entry is evident.