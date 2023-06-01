Загальні відомості про захворювання ниркових клубочків

The hallmark of glomerular disorders is proteinuria, which is often in the nephrotic range (≥ 3 g/day).

Glomerular disorders are classified based on urine changes as those that manifest predominantly with

Nephrotic-range proteinuria and nephrotic urine sediment (fatty casts, oval fat bodies, but few cells or cellular casts)

Hematuria, usually in combination with proteinuria (which may be in the nephrotic range); the red blood cells (RBCs) are usually dysmorphic and often there are RBC or mixed cellular casts (nephritic urine sediment)

Nephrotic syndrome is nephrotic urine sediment plus edema and hypoalbuminemia (typically with hypercholesterolemia and hypertriglyceridemia).

Nephritic syndrome is nephritic urine sediment with or without hypertension, elevated serum creatinine, and oliguria.

Several glomerular disorders typically manifest with features of both nephritic and nephrotic syndromes. These disorders include, but are not limited to, fibrillary and immunotactoid glomerulopathies, membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis (GN), and lupus nephritis.

The pathophysiology of nephritic and nephrotic disorders differs substantially, but their clinical overlap is considerable—eg, several disorders may manifest with the same clinical picture—and the presence of hematuria or proteinuria does not itself predict response to treatment or prognosis.

Disorders tend to manifest at different ages (see table Glomerular Disorders by Age and Manifestations), although there is much overlap. The disorders may be

Таблиця Захворювання ниркових клубочків за віком і проявами Таблиця