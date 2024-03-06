Прееклампсія та еклампсія

Preeclampsia: New onset after 20 weeks gestation of hypertension plus new unexplained proteinuria (> 300 mg/24 hours or a urine protein/creatinine ratio of ≥ 0.3) and/or signs of end-organ damage (1)

Blood pressure (BP) criteria for preeclampsia are one of the following:

Systolic BP ≥ 140 mm Hg and/or diastolic BP ≥ 90 mm Hg (at least 2 measurements taken at least 4 hours apart)

Systolic BP ≥ 160 mm Hg and/or diastolic BP ≥ 110 mm Hg (at least 2 measurements)

Proteinuria is defined as > 300 mg/24 hours. Alternatively, proteinuria is diagnosed based on a protein/creatinine ratio ≥ 0.3 or a dipstick reading of 2+; the dipstick test is used only if other quantitative methods are not available. Absence of proteinuria on less accurate tests (eg, urine dipstick testing, routine urinalysis) does not rule out preeclampsia.

In the absence of proteinuria, preeclampsia may be diagnosed if pregnant women meet diagnostic criteria for new-onset hypertension and also have new-onset signs of end-organ damage.

Preeclampsia with severe features is diagnosed in patients with new onset of persistent severe hypertension and/or signs or symptoms of end-organ damage. The blood pressure criterion is systolic BP ≥ 160 mm Hg and/or diastolic BP ≥ 110 mm Hg on at least 2 measurements taken at least 4 hours apart.

Signs or symptoms of end-organ damage may include one or more of the following:

Thrombocytopenia (platelets < 100 x 10 9 L)

Impaired liver function (aminotransferases > 2 times normal) not accounted for by alternative diagnoses

Severe persistent right upper quadrant or epigastric pain unresponsive to medications

Renal insufficiency (serum creatinine > 1.1 mg/dL or doubling of serum creatinine in the absence of renal disease)

Pulmonary edema

New-onset headache unresponsive to medication and not accounted for by alternative diagnoses

Visual disturbances

Additional diagnostic categories of preeclampsia are as follows:

HELLP syndrome is classified as a severe form of preeclampsia and is diagnosed when all of the following are present: lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) ≥ 600 IU/L; aminotransferases > 2 times normal; and platelets < 100 × 10 9 L. HELLP syndrome may have an atypical clinical presentation, with the absence of hypertension or proteinuria in up to 15% of patients (2).

Preeclampsia superimposed on chronic hypertension is diagnosed when a patient known to have chronic hypertension develops one of the following after 20 weeks: new unexplained proteinuria or worsening proteinuria; BP elevations above baseline; or signs of end-organ damage. Women with chronic hypertension are at high risk of preeclampsia and should be monitored closely. An elevated uric acid level suggests a diagnosis of superimposed preeclampsia rather than solely chronic hypertension (3).

Patients with any type of preeclampsia are at risk of developing eclampsia. Sometimes eclampsia occurs before a diagnosis of preeclampsia is made.

Eclampsia is new onset of tonic-clonic, focal, or multifocal seizures with no other known causes (eg, epilepsy, cerebral arterial ischemia or infarction, intracranial hemorrhage, or drug use).

Оцінка If preeclampsia is suspected, the evaluation includes taking a medical history regarding risk factors, current symptoms, and any history or symptoms that suggest another disorder. Physical examination includes measurement of BP and assessment for facial or upper or lower extremity edema, pulmonary edema, upper right quadrant abdominal tenderness, and hyperreflexia. Pelvic examination is performed if vaginal bleeding or regular contractions are present or if induction of labor is planned. Laboratory tests include complete blood count (CBC), platelet count, uric acid, liver tests, blood urea nitrogen (BUN), creatinine, and, if creatinine is abnormal, creatinine clearance. Urine protein is checked with a dipstick or urinalysis; a 24-hour urine collection is begun, if urgent delivery is not indicated. The fetus is assessed using a nonstress test or biophysical profile (including assessment of amniotic fluid volume) and measurements to estimate fetal weight.