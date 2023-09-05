Гіперкаліємія

Serum potassium between 6 and 6.5 mEq/L (6 and 6.5 mmol/L) needs prompt attention, but the actual treatment depends on the clinical situation.

If no ECG changes are present and renal function is intact, maneuvers as for mild hyperkalemia are usually effective. Follow-up serum potassium measurements are needed to ensure that the hyperkalemia has been successfully treated.

If serum potassium is > 6.5 mEq/L (> 6.5 mmol/L), more aggressive therapy is required. Administration of regular insulin 5 to 10 units IV is followed immediately by or administered simultaneously with rapid infusion of 50 mL 50% glucose. Infusion of 10% dextrose in water should follow at 50 mL/hour to prevent hypoglycemia. The effect on serum potassium peaks in 1 hour and lasts for several hours.

If ECG changes include the loss of P-wave or widening of the QRS complex, treatment with IV calcium as well as insulin and glucose is indicated; 10 to 20 mL of 10% calcium gluconate (or 5 to 10 mL of 22% calcium gluceptate) is given IV over 5 to 10 minutes. If the ECG shows a sine wave pattern or asystole, calcium gluconate may be given more rapidly (5 to 10 mL IV over 2 minutes). Calcium antagonizes the effect of hyperkalemia on cardiac muscle. Calcium should be given with caution to patients taking digoxin because of the risk of precipitating hypokalemia-related arrhythmias. Calcium chloride can also be used but can be irritating to peripheral veins and cause tissue necrosis if extravasated. Calcium chloride should be given only through a correctly positioned central venous catheter.

The benefits of calcium occur within minutes but last only 20 to 30 minutes. Calcium infusion is a temporizing measure while awaiting the effects of other treatments or initiation of hemodialysis and may need to be repeated.

A high-dose beta 2-agonist, such as albuterol 10 to 20 mg inhaled over 10 minutes (5 mg/mL concentration), can lower serum potassium by 0.5 to 1.5 mEq/L (0.5 to 1.5 mmol/L) and may be a helpful adjunct. The peak effect occurs in 90 minutes. However, beta 2-agonists are contraindicated in patients with unstable angina or acute myocardial infarction.

Administration of IV sodium bicarbonate (NaHCO3) is frequently used to treat hyperkalemia, but evidence supporting its use is limited. It may lower serum potassium over several hours. Reduction may result from alkalinization or from the hypertonicity due to the concentrated sodium in the preparation. The amount of sodium contained in the infusion may be harmful for dialysis patients who also may have volume overload. Another possible complication of IV sodium bicarbonate is that it acts to acutely lower the ionized calcium concentration, which further exacerbates the cardiotoxicity of hyperkalemia. When sodium bicarbonate is given, the typical dose is 3 ampules of 7.5% sodium bicarbonate in one liter 5% dextrose in water infused over 2 to 4 hours. Bicarbonate therapy has little effect when used by itself in patients with severe renal insufficiency unless acidemia is also present.

In addition to strategies for lowering potassium by shifting it into cells, maneuvers to remove potassium from the body should also be done early in the treatment of severe or symptomatic hyperkalemia. Potassium can be removed via the gastrointestinal tract by administration of sodium polystyrene sulfonate, but because the rate of potassium removal is somewhat unpredictable, close monitoring is needed.

Patiromer and sodium zirconium silicate are not recommended for use as an emergency treatment to acutely lower potassium because of these drugs' delayed onset of action.

Hemodialysis should be instituted promptly when emergency medical treatment is ineffective especially in patients with severe chronic kidney disease and/or acute kidney injury. Dialysis should be considered early in patients with end-stage renal disease and hyperkalemia because they are at increased risk of progression to more severe hyperkalemia and serious cardiac arrhythmias. Peritoneal dialysis is relatively inefficient at removing potassium acutely.