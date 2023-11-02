Pharmacotherapy to treat obesity should be considered for people with a BMI of > 27 kg/m2 plus comorbidities or 30 kg/m2 without comorbidities (4). Before prescribing medications, clinicians must identify comorbidities that may be affected by medications (eg. diabetes, seizure disorders, opioid use disorder), and concomitant medications that may promote weight gain.

Most anti-obesity medications are in one of the following classes:

CNS stimulants or anorexiants (eg, phentermine, lorcaserin)

Antidepressants, dopamine reuptake inhibitors, or opioid antagonists (eg, bupropion, naltrexone)

Gastrointestinal agents (eg, orlistat, glucagon-like peptide 1 [GLP-1] agonists)

Other (eg, topiramate, metformin, sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 [SGLT2] inhibitors)

Weight loss, effects on comorbidities, and adverse effect profiles differ widely among medications.

Patients must be warned that stopping long-term anti-obesity medications may result in weight regain.

Specific medications include:

Orlistat

Phentermine

Phentermine/topiramate

Lorcaserin

Naltrexone/bupropion

Liraglutide

Semaglutide

Tirzepatide

Orlistat inhibits pancreatic lipase, decreasing intestinal absorption of fat and improving blood glucose and lipids. Because orlistat is not absorbed, systemic effects are rare. Flatus, oily stools, and diarrhea are common but tend to resolve during the 2nd year of treatment. It should be taken 3 times a day with meals that include fat. A vitamin supplement should be taken at least 2 hours before or after taking orlistat. Malabsorption and cholestasis are contraindications; irritable bowel syndrome and other gastrointestinal disorders may make orlistat difficult to tolerate. Orlistat is available over-the-counter.

Phentermine is a centrally acting appetite suppressant for short-term use (≤ 3 months). Common adverse effects include elevated blood pressure and heart rate, insomnia, anxiety, and constipation. Phentermine should not be used in patients with preexisting cardiovascular disorders, poorly controlled hypertension, hyperthyroidism, or a history of substance use disorder. Twice a day dosing may help control appetite better throughout the day.

The combination of phentermine and topiramate (used to treat seizure disorders and migraines) is approved for long-term use. This combination medication results in weight loss for up to 2 years. Because birth defects are a risk, the combination should be given to women of reproductive age only if they are using contraception and are tested monthly for pregnancy. Other potential adverse effects include sleep problems, cognitive impairment, and increased heart rate. Long-term cardiovascular effects are unknown, and postmarketing studies are ongoing (5).

Lorcaserin (not available in the United States) suppresses appetite via selective agonism of serotonin 2C (5-HT2C) brain receptors. Unlike serotonergic medications previously used for weight loss, lorcaserin selectively targets 5-HT2C receptors in the hypothalamus, which, when targeted, result in hypophagia; it does not to stimulate the 5-HT2B receptors on heart valves. In clinical studies, incidence of valvulopathy was not significantly increased in patients taking lorcaserin compared with those taking placebo. The most common adverse effects in patients without diabetes are headache, nausea, dizziness, fatigue, dry mouth, and constipation; these effects are usually self-limited. Lorcaserin should not be used with serotonergic medications, such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), or monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs) because serotonin syndrome is a risk. Lorcaserin was withdrawn from the United States market after an increased cancer risk was identified in a postmarketing trial (6).

Naltrexone/bupropion extended-release tablets can be used as a weight-loss adjunct. Naltrexone (used to aid in alcohol cessation) is an opioid antagonist and is thought to block negative feedback on satiety pathways in the brain. Bupropion (used to treat depression and aid to help with smoking cessation) can induce hypophagia by adrenergic and dopaminergic activity in the hypothalamus. The most common adverse effects of bupropion include nausea, vomiting, headache, and mild increases in systolic and diastolic blood pressure. Contraindications to bupropion include uncontrolled hypertension and a history of or risk factors for seizures because bupropion reduces the seizure threshold.

Liraglutide is a glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist used initially in the treatment of type 2 diabetes (7). Liraglutide augments glucose-mediated insulin release from the pancreas to induce glycemic control; liraglutide also stimulates satiety and reduces food intake. Liraglutide is injected daily, and dose is titrated up over the course of 5 weeks. Adverse effects include nausea and vomiting; liraglutide has warnings that include acute pancreatitis and risk of thyroid C-cell tumors.

Semaglutide is a GLP-1 receptor agonist approved for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Semaglutide augments glucose-mediated insulin release and reduces appetite and energy intake via effects on appetite centers in the hypothalamus. Semaglutide 2.4 mg subcutaneously has resulted in a mean body weight loss of 14.9% at 68 weeks versus 2.4% in patients treated with placebo (8). Patients taking semaglutide also had greater improvements in cardiovascular risk factors as well as patient-reported physical functioning. Like liraglutide, the most common adverse effects of semaglutide include nausea and diarrhea, which are usually transient and mild to moderate in severity. Warnings for semaglutide include thyroid tumors and pancreatitis.

Tirzepatide is a novel gastric inhibitory polypeptide (GIP) and GLP-1 agonist used to treat type 2 diabetes. In a phase 3 trial, it resulted in substantial and sustained reductions in body weight in patients who did not have diabetes. Improvements in cardiometabolic disease were also observed. It can cause pancreatitis, hypoglycemia, and C-cell tumors of the thyroid and is contraindicated in patients with multiple endocrine neoplasia syndrome type 2 (9).

All GLP-1 agonists are associated with adverse effects such as nausea, vomiting, and delayed gastric emptying, which can increase the risk of aspiration. The American Society of Anesthesiologists Task Force on Preoperative Fasting recommends holding daily-dosed GLP-1 agonists the day of surgery and weekly-dosed medications 1 week before surgery (10).

Studies have shown that anti-obesity medications can be safe and effective for weight loss after bariatric surgery if weight is regained. Investigation into the use of anti-obesity medications (eg, GLP-1 receptor agonists) as a bridge t therapy to metabolic and bariatric surgery is ongoing (11).

Certain medications such as metformin, topiramate, and generic combinations of naltrexone/bupropion and phentermine/topiramate have been used off-label to treat obesity.

Anti-obesity medications should be stopped or changed if patients do not have documented weight loss after 12 weeks of treatment.

Most over-the-counter weight-loss treatments are not recommended because they have not been shown to be effective. Examples of such treatments are brindleberry, L-carnitine, chitosan, pectin, grapeseed extract, horse chestnut, chromium picolinate, fucus vesiculosus, and ginkgo biloba. Some (eg, caffeine, ephedrine, guarana, phenylpropanolamine) have adverse effects that outweigh their advantages. Also, some of these treatments are adulterated or contain harmful substances banned by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (eg, ephedra, bitter orange, sibutramine).