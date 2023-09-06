Невідкладні стани при гіпертензії

Initiate short-acting IV medication (eg, labetalol, clevidipine, esmolol) in the emergency department

Admit to intensive care unit (ICU)

Goal: 20 to 25% reduction MAP in 1 to 2 hours

Hypertensive emergencies are treated in an ICU; blood pressure is progressively (although not abruptly) reduced using a short-acting, titratable IV medication. Choice of medication and speed and degree of reduction vary somewhat with the target organ involved, but generally a 20 to 25% reduction in MAP over about an hour or two is appropriate, with further titration based on symptoms. Achieving “normal” BP urgently is not necessary. Typical first-line medications include nitroprusside, fenoldopam, nicardipine, and labetalol (see table Parenteral Medications for Hypertensive Emergencies). Nitroglycerin alone is less potent.

Oral medications are not indicated because onset is variable and the medications are difficult to titrate. Although short-acting oral nifedipine reduces blood pressure rapidly, it may lead to acute hypotension, which may lead to cardiovascular and cerebrovascular ischemic events (sometimes fatal) and is therefore not recommended.

Clevidipine is an ultra-short-acting (within 1 to 2 minutes), 3rd-generation calcium channel blocker that reduces peripheral resistance without affecting venous vascular tone and cardiac filling pressures. Clevidipine is rapidly hydrolyzed by blood esterases and, thus, its metabolism is not affected by renal or hepatic function. It has been shown to be effective and safe in the control of perioperative hypertension and hypertensive emergencies and was associated with lower mortality than nitroprusside (1). Clevidipine may thus be preferred over nitroprusside for most hypertensive emergencies, although it should be used with caution in acute heart failure with reduced ejection fraction as it may have negative inotropic effects. If clevidipine is not available, then fenoldopam, nitroglycerin, or nicardipine are reasonable alternatives.

Fenoldopam is a peripheral dopamine-1 agonist that causes systemic and renal vasodilation and natriuresis. Onset is rapid and half-life is brief, making it an effective alternative to nitroprusside, with the added benefit that it does not cross the blood-brain barrier.

Labetalol is a beta-blocker with some alpha-1-blocking effects, thus causing vasodilation without the typical accompanying reflex tachycardia. It can be given as a constant infusion or as frequent boluses; use of boluses has not been shown to cause significant hypotension. Labetalol is used during pregnancy, for intracranial disorders requiring BP control, and after myocardial infarction. Adverse effects are minimal, but because of its beta -blocking activity, labetalol should not be used for hypertensive emergencies in patients with asthma. Low doses may be used for left ventricular failure if nitroglycerin is given simultaneously.

Nitroprusside is a venous and arterial dilator, reducing preload and afterload; thus, its use is mostly limited to patients with acute decompensated heart failure who are hypertensive. It is also used for hypertensive encephalopathy and, with beta-blockers, for aortic dissection.The medication is rapidly broken down into cyanide and nitric oxide (the active moiety). Cyanide is detoxified to thiocyanate. However, administration of > 2 mcg/kg/minute can lead to cyanide accumulation with toxicity to the central nervous system and heart; manifestations include agitation, seizures, cardiac instability, and an anion gap metabolic acidosis.

Prolonged administration of nitroprusside (> 1 week or, in patients with renal insufficiency, 3 to 6 days) leads to accumulation of thiocyanate, which can result in lethargy, tremor, abdominal pain, and vomiting. Other adverse effects include transitory elevation of hair follicles (cutis anserina) if BP is reduced too rapidly. Thiocyanate levels should be monitored daily after 3 consecutive days of therapy, and the medication should be stopped if the serum thiocyanate level is > 12 mg/dL (> 2 mmol/L). Because nitroprusside is broken down by ultraviolet light, the IV bag and tubing are wrapped in an opaque covering. Given data showing increased mortality with nitroprusside compared to clevidipine, nitroglycerin, and nicardipine, nitroprusside should not be used when other alternatives are available.

Nitroglycerin is a vasodilator that affects veins more than arterioles. It can be used to manage hypertension during and after coronary artery bypass graft surgery, acute myocardial infarction, unstable angina pectoris, and acute pulmonary edema. IV nitroglycerin is preferable to nitroprusside for patients with severe coronary artery disease because nitroglycerin increases coronary flow, whereas nitroprusside tends to decrease coronary flow to ischemic areas, possibly because of a “steal” mechanism.

For long-term BP control, nitroglycerin must be used with other medications. The most common adverse effect is headache, occurring in the majority of patients (2); others include tachycardia, nausea, vomiting, apprehension, restlessness, muscular twitching, and palpitations.

Nicardipine, a dihydropyridine calcium channel blocker with less negative inotropic effects than nifedipine, acts primarily as a vasodilator. It is most often used for postoperative hypertension and during pregnancy. It may cause flushing, headache, and tachycardia; it can decrease glomerular filtration rate (GFR) in patients with renal insufficiency.