Severity is assessed according to organ involvement so, for example, with only pulmonary involvement

Pulmonary function tests

Pulmonary function test results are often normal in early stages but demonstrate restriction and reduced diffusing capacity for carbon monoxide (DLCO) in advanced disease. Airflow obstruction also occurs and may suggest involvement of the bronchial mucosae. Adding a 6-minute walk test may characterize functional impairment more comprehensively than the results of pulmonary function tests alone. Patients with extensive lung involvement may have normal oxygen saturation at rest but may show desaturation with exertion.

Recommended routine screening tests for extrapulmonary disease include

12- lead ECG, Holter monitoring, and echocardiography

Slit-lamp ophthalmologic examination

Routine blood tests to evaluate renal and hepatic function

Serum calcium levels and 24-hour urinary calcium excretion

Imaging is often needed to detect extrapulmonary sarcoidosis. Cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) with and without gadolinium contrast may be appropriate in patients with cardiac symptoms. In patients with neurologic symptoms, brain or spine MRI with or without gadolinium may be needed. Bone scans and electromyography may be appropriate in patients with rheumatologic symptoms. PET scanning appears to be the most sensitive test for detecting bone and other extrapulmonary sarcoidosis and is used together with MRI in patients with cardiac involvement. Abdominal CT with radiopaque contrast agents is not routinely recommended but can provide evidence of hepatic or splenic involvement (eg, enlargement, hypolucent lesions). Whole-body gallium scanning has been largely replaced by PET scanning. If available, gallium scanning may provide useful supportive evidence in the absence of tissue confirmation. Symmetric increased uptake in mediastinal and hilar nodes (lambda sign) and in lacrimal, parotid, and salivary glands (panda sign) strongly suggest sarcoidosis. A negative result in patients taking prednisone is unreliable.

Laboratory testing plays an adjunctive role in establishing the diagnosis and determining the extent of organ involvement. Complete blood count with differential may show anemia, eosinophilia, or leukopenia. Serum calcium should be measured to detect hypercalcemia. Blood urea nitrogen (BUN), creatinine, and liver test results may be elevated in renal and hepatic sarcoidosis. Total protein may be elevated because of hypergammaglobulinemia. Elevated erythrocyte sedimentation rate is common but nonspecific. Measurement of calcium in a urine specimen collected over 24 hours is recommended to exclude hypercalciuria, even in patients with normal serum calcium levels. Elevated serum angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) levels can suggest sarcoidosis but are nonspecific and may be elevated in patients with other conditions (eg, hyperthyroidism, diabetes, Gaucher disease, silicosis, mycobacterial disease, fungal infections, hypersensitivity pneumonitis, lymphoma). Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) levels, if elevated, may be useful for monitoring adherence with corticosteroid treatment. ACE levels plummet even when patients are taking low-dose corticosteroids.

Bronchoalveolar lavage should be done along with bronchoscopic biopsy to rule out suspected infections (eg, when findings with less invasive means such as imaging are not typical of sarcoidosis) and to exclude other forms of interstitial lung disease if the diagnosis of sarcoidosis is in doubt. The findings on BAL vary considerably, but lymphocytosis (lymphocytes > 15%), a CD4+/CD8+ ratio of > 3.5 in the lavage fluid cell differential, or both suggest the diagnosis in the proper clinical context. However, absence of these findings does not exclude sarcoidosis.