Інфекційний ендокардит

Medications and dosages depend on the microorganism and its antimicrobial susceptibility.

Although most patients are stable enough to wait for culture results, empiric antibiotic therapy before organism identification may be necessary in seriously ill patients. Antibiotics should not be given until adequate blood cultures (minimally 2, but ideally 3, samples from different sites over 1 hour) have been obtained. An empiric regimen should cover typical pathogens (ie, Staphylococci and Streptococci species), take into account local resistance pattern, such as MRSA prevalence, and include an agent highly effective at killing (eg, a beta-lactam antibiotic). A typical regimen in the United States may be vancomycin and ceftriaxone. Certain risk factors for having endocarditis with a less common pathogen or having a more difficult to eradicate infection include a recently placed prosthetic valve, prolonged healthcare exposure, and critical illness. Combination therapy is commonly started in these scenarios and often includes broader spectrum of antibacterial activity and consideration of synergistic agents like aminoglycosides.

As soon as possible, the empiric antimicrobial regimen should be adjusted based on culture results.

Таблиця Деякі схеми застосування антибіотиків при ендокардиті у Сполучених Штатах Америки* Таблиця

Цінні поради та підводні камені

Native valve right-sided endocarditis can often be treated with 4 weeks of therapy or even as short as 2 weeks for certain typical pathogens (eg,methicillin-sensitive S. aureus) if combination therapy with gentamicin is used. For left-sided endocarditis, guidelines recommend 6 weeks of parenteral antibiotic therapy. However, a multicenter, randomized, non-blinded study of uncomplicated left-sided endocarditis found switching to oral antibiotics (after a minimum of 10 days of parenteral therapy) to be non-inferior to continued parenteral therapy. In addition, length of hospital stay was shortened in the patients switched to oral therapy. This approach has the potential to reduce the psychologic stress and some of the risks inherent to prolonged inpatient parenteral therapy (2). Long-acting lipoglycopeptide antibiotics, such as dalbavancin, have also been used successfully as part of sequential therapy for Gram positive endocarditis (3). These options may be particularly useful for patients in whom home parental therapy is not feasible.