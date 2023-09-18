Спонтанний бактеріальний перитоніт (СБП)

Cefotaxime or another antibiotic

Albumin for prevention of hepatorenal syndrome

If SBP is diagnosed, an antibiotic such as ceftriaxone or cefotaxime 2 g IV every 4 to 8 hours (pending Gram stain and culture results) is given for at least 5 days and until ascitic fluid shows < 250 PMNs/mcL. Antibiotics increase the chance of survival. Because SBP recurs within a year in up to 70% of patients, prophylactic antibiotics are indicated; quinolones (eg, norfloxacin 400 mg orally once/day) are most widely used.

Patients with SBP should receive 1.5 grams/kg of albumin (25%) on day 1 and 1 gm/kg on day 3 to reduce the risk of hepatorenal syndrome.

Antibiotic prophylaxis in ascitic patients with variceal hemorrhage decreases the risk of SBP.