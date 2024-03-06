Фактори ризику ускладнень під час вагітності

Preexisting diabetes mellitus is present in approximately 1% of pregnancies (1, 2), and gestational diabetes occurs in approximately 8% of pregnancies (3). Incidence is increasing as the incidence of obesity increases.

Preexisting insulin-dependent diabetes increases the risk of the following:

The incidence of fetal macrosomia is approximately 50% higher in pregnant women with preexisting diabetes than in pregnant women in the general population. The incidence of perinatal fetal or neonatal mortality is also higher.

Women with preexisting diabetes are more likely to require preterm delivery for obstetric or medical indications. Exercise during pregnancy (with judicious changes in diet) reduces the need for cesarean and operative deliveries in these women (4, 5).

Tight glucose control before conception and during early pregnancy is essential to prevent fetal malformations.

Insulin requirements usually increase during pregnancy.

Gestational diabetes increases the risk of the following:

Hypertensive disorders of pregnancy

Fetal macrosomia

The need for cesarean delivery

Gestational diabetes is routinely screened for at 24 to 28 weeks and, if women have risk factors, during the first trimester. Risk factors include the following:

Previous gestational diabetes

A macrosomic infant in a previous pregnancy

Unexplained fetal losses

Prepregnancy body mass index (BMI) > 30 kg/m2

Maternal age > 40 years

Family history of diabetes

Non-Hispanic Asian/Pacific Islander and Hispanic/Latina ethnicity

Screening and confirmation of the diagnosis of gestational diabetes can be done in 1 or 2 steps (6, 7):

1-step test: A fasting, 75-g glucose, 2-hour oral glucose tolerance test (GTT). Abnormal results are any of the following: fasting (≥ 92 mg/dL [5.1 mmol/L]); 1 hour (≥ 180 mg/dL [10 mmol/L]); or 2 hour (≥ 153 mg/dL [8.5 mmol/L).

2-step test: A non-fasting, 50-g glucose, 1-hour GTT; if abnormal (≥ 130 mg/dL [7.5 mmol/L] to 140 mg/dL [7.8 mmol/L]), then a fasting, 100-g, 3-hour GTT. For interpretation of results , see table Glucose Thresholds for Gestational Diabetes Mellitus Using a 3-hour Oral Glucose Tolerance Test.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) recommends the 2-step test to diagnosis gestational diabetes. The 1-step approach has been used and promoted by other organizations, including the International Association of Diabetes and Pregnancy Study Group (IADPSG) (6).

Таблиця Порогові значення глюкози для гестаційного діабету за допомогою 3-годинного перорального тесту на толерантність до глюкози* Таблиця

Optimal treatment of gestational diabetes (with dietary modification, exercise, and close monitoring of blood glucose levels and insulin when necessary) reduces risk of adverse maternal, fetal, and neonatal outcomes. Women with gestational diabetes are at a higher lifetime risk of cardiovascular events and, after delivery, should be referred for appropriate cardiovascular risk assessment and follow-up.

Таблиця Порогові значення для діагностики явного цукрового діабету під час вагітності Таблиця

Women with gestational diabetes mellitus may have had undiagnosed diabetes mellitus before pregnancy. Thus, they should be screened for diabetes mellitus 6 to 12 weeks postpartum, using the same testing and criteria used for patients who are not pregnant.

See Diabetes Mellitus in Pregnancy for details regarding management of diabetes in pregnancy.