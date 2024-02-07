Підхід до пацієнта з вузлом щитовидної залози

Thyroid nodules are mostly asymptomatic, but they can occasionally be painful or cause compressive symptoms in the neck. Pain suggests thyroiditis or hemorrhage into a cyst. An asymptomatic nodule may be malignant but is usually benign. Compressive symptoms, including difficulty swallowing, difficulty breathing, or hoarseness, increase the risk of the nodule being malignant.

Symptoms of hyperthyroidism (ie, palpitations, heat intolerance, weight loss, tremors) suggest a hyperfunctioning adenoma or thyroiditis, whereas symptoms of hypothyroidism (ie, cold intolerance, weight gain, fatigue) suggest Hashimoto thyroiditis.

Risk factors for thyroid cancer include

History of thyroid irradiation, especially in infancy or childhood

Age > 55 years

Female sex (1)

Family history of thyroid cancer or multiple endocrine neoplasia type 2

A solitary nodule or goiter

Dysphagia

Dysphonia

Increasing size (particularly rapid growth or growth while receiving thyroid suppression treatment)

Higher thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) levels

Although female sex is a risk factor for thyroid cancer, males, particularly older males are more likely to have aggressive disease.