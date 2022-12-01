Розлад, пов'язаний із вживанням алкоголю, та реабілітація

Maintaining sobriety is difficult. Patients should be warned that after a few weeks, when they have recovered from their last bout, they are likely to find an excuse to drink. They should also be told that although they may be able to practice controlled drinking for a few days or, rarely, a few weeks, they will most likely lose control eventually.

In addition to the counseling provided in outpatient and inpatient alcohol treatment programs, self-help groups and certain drugs may help prevent relapse in some patients.

Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) is the most common self-help group. Patients must find an AA group they feel comfortable in. AA provides patients with nondrinking friends who are always available and a nondrinking environment in which to socialize. Patients also hear others discuss every rationalization they have ever used for their own drinking. The help they give other patients with alcohol use disorder may provide them with the self-regard and confidence formerly found only in alcohol. Many patients with alcohol use disorder are reluctant to go to AA and find individual counseling or group or family treatment more acceptable. Alternative organizations, such as LifeRing Secular Recovery (Secular Organizations for Sobriety), exist for patients seeking another approach.

Drug therapy should be used with counseling rather than as the sole treatment. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) provides a guide for clinicians on medical management and pharmacotherapy for alcohol dependence—as does the American Psychiatric Association—along with a number of other publications and resources for both health care practitioners and patients.

Disulfiram, the first medication available to prevent relapse in alcohol dependence, interferes with the metabolism of acetaldehyde (an intermediary product in the oxidation of alcohol) so that acetaldehyde accumulates. Drinking alcohol within 12 hours of taking disulfiram causes facial flushing in 5 to 15 minutes, then intense vasodilation of the face and neck with suffusion of the conjunctivae, throbbing headache, tachycardia, hyperpnea, and sweating. With high doses of alcohol, nausea and vomiting may follow in 30 to 60 minutes and may lead to hypotension, dizziness, and sometimes fainting and collapse. The reaction can last up to 3 hours. Few patients risk drinking alcohol while taking disulfiram because of the intense discomfort. Medications that contain alcohol (eg, tinctures; elixirs; some over-the-counter (OTC) liquid cough and cold preparations, which contain as much as 40% alcohol) must also be avoided.

Disulfiram is contraindicated during pregnancy and in patients with cardiac decompensation. It may be given on an outpatient basis after 4 or 5 days of abstinence. The initial dosage is 0.5 g orally once/day for 1 to 3 weeks, followed by a maintenance dosage of 0.25 g once/day. Effects may persist for 3 to 7 days after the last dose. Periodic physician visits are needed to encourage continuation of disulfiram as part of an abstinence program.

Disulfiram’s general usefulness has not been established, and many patients are nonadherent. Adherence usually requires adequate social support, such as observation of drinking. For these reasons, use of disulfiram is now limited. Disulfiram is most effective when given under close supervision to highly motivated patients.

Naltrexone, an opioid antagonist, decreases the relapse rate and number of drinking days in most patients who take it consistently. Naltrexone 50 mg orally once/day is typically given, although there is evidence that higher doses (eg, 100 mg once/day) may be more effective in some patients. Even with counseling, adherence rates with oral naltrexone are modest. A long-acting depot form is also available: 380 mg IM once/month. Naltrexone is contraindicated in patients with acute hepatitis or liver failure and in those who are opioid dependent.

Clonidine, the oldest alpha-2-agonist, given orally or transdermally has proved successful in reducing symptoms of alcohol withdrawal, particularly hypertension and tachycardia, in patients with mild-to-moderate withdrawal. However, there is evidence that clonidine is effective as monotherapy to prevent alcohol withdrawal seizures or alcohol withdrawal delirium.

Acamprosate, a synthetic analogue of gamma-aminobutyric acid, is given as 2 g orally once/day. Acamprosate may decrease the relapse rate and number of drinking days in patients who relapse.

Nalmefene, an opioid antagonist, and topiramate are under study for their ability to decrease alcohol craving.