Аномалії статевого члена

Phimosis, the most common penile anomaly, is constriction of the foreskin with inability to retract over the glans; it may be congenital or acquired.

Phimosis may respond to topical corticosteroids and gentle stretching; some boys require circumcision.

This photo shows the penis of a young boy with phimosis. DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Paraphimosis is inability of the retracted constricting foreskin to be reduced distally over the glans.

Paraphimosis should be reduced urgently because the constricting foreskin functions as a tourniquet, causing edema and pain. Firm circumferential compression of the edematous foreskin with the fingers may reduce edema sufficiently to allow the foreskin to be restored to its normal position by pushing the glans back through the tight foreskin using both thumbs. If this technique is ineffective, a dorsal slit done using a local anesthetic relieves the condition temporarily. When edema has resolved, the phimosis may be treated with circumcision or topical corticosteroids.