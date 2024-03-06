Недостатність шийки матки

Cervical cerclage

Cervical cerclage is reinforcement of the cervical ring with nonabsorbable suture material. Cerclage appears to prevent preterm delivery in patients with ≥ 2 prior second-trimester fetal losses. Cerclage may be indicated based on history alone (history-indicated cerclage), ultrasonographic findings plus history (ultrasound-indicated cerclage [1]), or physical examination where dilation is present.

History-indicated cerclage placement is usually performed in patients with a history that strongly suggests cervical insufficiency, typically a history ≥ 2 deliveries at 15 to 24 weeks. In these patients, cerclage is done during the first trimester or may be done before pregnancy.

For patients with an uncertain risk of cervical insufficiency who are monitored with serial ultrasonography to measure cervical length, a cerclage is typically placed if length is < 2.5 cm before 24 weeks. Restricting cerclage to such patients does not appear to increase risk of preterm delivery and avoids unnecessary cerclage procedures. Evidence suggests that cerclage may help prevent preterm delivery in women who have a history of idiopathic preterm delivery and whose cervix is < 2.0 to 2.5 cm long (2).

If cervical dilation occurred and is confirmed with physical examination, cerclage may be placed in selected patients prior to 24 weeks gestation. Cerclage may be considered if cerclage is technically feasible and as long as signs of chorioamnionitis, bleeding, or labor are not present. Such cases, though, can be controversial and rely on clinical judgment and shared decision-making between patient and physician.

If preterm labor is suspected after 22 to 23 weeks, corticosteroids (to accelerate fetal lung maturation) and modified activity (modified rest) may also be indicated (2).