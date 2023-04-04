Огляд вроджених серцево-судинних аномалій

Environmental and genetic factors contribute to the development of congenital heart disease.

Common environmental factors include maternal illness (eg, diabetes, rubella, systemic lupus erythematosus) or maternal intake of teratogenic agents (eg, lithium, isotretinoin, antiseizure drugs). Maternal age is a known risk factor for certain genetic conditions, especially Down syndrome, that may include cardiac defects. It is unclear whether maternal age is an independent risk factor for congenital heart disease. Paternal age may also be a risk factor (1).

Certain numerical chromosomal abnormalities (aneuploidies), such as trisomy 21 (Down syndrome), trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and monosomy X (Turner syndrome), are strongly associated with congenital heart disease. However, these abnormalities account for only 5 to 6% of patients with congenital heart disease.

Many other cases involve subchromosomal deletions (microdeletions), subchromosomal duplications, or single-gene mutations. Often, these mutations cause congenital syndromes affecting multiple organs in addition to the heart. Examples include DiGeorge syndrome (microdeletion in 22q11.2) and Williams (sometimes known as Williams-Beuren) syndrome (microdeletion in 7p11.23). Single-gene defects that cause syndromes associated with congenital heart disease include mutations in fibrillin-1 (Marfan syndrome), TXB5 (Holt-Oram syndrome), and PTPN11 (Noonan syndrome). Single-gene defects can also cause isolated (ie, nonsyndromic) congenital heart defects.

No identifiable genetic etiology is detected in about 72% of patients with congenital heart disease (2, 3, 4).

The recurrence risk of congenital heart disease in a family depends on the cause. Risk is negligible in de novo mutations, 2 to 5% in nonsyndromic multifactorial congenital heart disease, and 50% when an autosomal dominant mutation is the cause. The identification of a bicuspid aortic valve in an individual merits family screening in view of the reported familial prevalence of 9% (5). It is important to identify genetic factors because more patients with congenital heart disease are surviving into adulthood and potentially starting families.