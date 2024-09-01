Загальні відомості про ентеровірусні інфекції

Enterovirus D68 (EV-D68) causes a respiratory illness, primarily in children; symptoms usually resemble those of a cold (eg, rhinorrhea, cough, malaise, fever in some children). Some children, particularly those with asthma, have more serious asthma-like symptoms involving the lower respiratory tract (eg, wheezing, respiratory distress) (8). Healthy adults can be infected, but they tend to have milder symptoms. Immunocompromised adults may have more severe disease.

Starting in 2014 in the United States, increased circulation of EV-D68 with widespread outbreaks of respiratory disease occurred in a seasonal (late summer to early fall), biennial pattern (2014, 2016, 2018) (9). In August to October 2014, during an outbreak of EV-D68 respiratory disease, case clusters of children with focal limb weakness and spinal cord lesions on MRI, now termed AFM, were also reported (10). A causal role of EV-D68 in AFM paralysis has subsequently been established through epidemiologic, virologic, immunologic, and laboratory animal model data (11).

Ongoing surveillance in the United States by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) detected AFM upsurges in 2014, 2016, and 2018 with 120, 153, and 238 cases reported to CDC each year, respectively, and only 22 and 38 cases reported in the intervening years. These biennial peaks correspond to periods of increased EV-D68 activity (see CDC: AFM Cases and Outbreaks). There was no significant EV-D68 circulation or upsurge in AFM cases reported between 2019 and 2021, presumably due to nonpharmacologic interventions for the COVID-19 pandemic, which also limited transmission of other respiratory viruses. In 2022, a large outbreak of EV-D68 respiratory disease occurred without a significant increase in AFM cases. The reasons behind this decoupling from COVID-19 remain unclear and are under investigation.

EV-D68 should be considered as an etiology when patients have otherwise unexplained, severe, asthma-like respiratory infection, particularly if associated with a cluster of cases in late summer to fall (12; see also CDC: Clinical Guidance for the Acute Medical Treatment of AFM ). Specific EV-D68 RT-PCR testing in potential outbreaks of respiratory disease is recommended and can be arranged through public health officials.

Diagnosis of AFM requires physical examination findings of acute flaccid limb weakness, which can be accompanied by cranial nerve dysfunction in approximately 30% of cases (13). Lumbar puncture should be performed and often demonstrates a lymphocytic cerebrospinal fluid pleocytosis. Confirmation of the diagnosis is through MRI of the spinal cord demonstrating a longitudinal lesion in the gray matter, which may be accompanied by brainstem lesions (14). Prompt collection of biologic specimens (nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swabs, stool, blood, and cerebrospinal fluid) for testing arranged through public health officials is critical for detection of a causative pathogen and to rule out poliovirus.

Management of AFM should involve neurology and infectious disease specialists. Supportive care remains the mainstay of treatment. While a number of treatments, including intravenous immune globulin, have been considered for AFM, currently there is insufficient evidence from human trials to support any specific treatment for management of AFM (see CDC: Clinical Guidance for the Acute Medical Treatment of AFM).