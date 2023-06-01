Інфекції вірусу Зіка (ZV)

In 1947, the Zika virus was first isolated from monkeys in the Zika Forest of Uganda but was not considered an important human pathogen until the first large-scale outbreaks in the South Pacific islands in 2007. In May 2015, local transmission was first reported in South America, then in Central America and in the Caribbean, reaching Mexico by late November 2015.

Local transmission of Zika virus has been reported in the following regions:

South America

Central America and Mexico

Caribbean Islands (including Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands)

Pacific Islands

Cape Verde (a nation of islands off the northwest coast of Africa)

South and Southeast Asia (sporadic cases)

Africa

Florida and Texas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issues travel alerts for countries in these regions when outbreaks occur. Although as of December 2019, there were no areas with CDC travel precautions due to Zika outbreaks, in early 2020 there were thousands of cases in some areas of Brazil and hundreds of cases in Colombia.

In 2016 and 2017, cases of locally transmitted Zika virus infection were reported in Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida and Brownsville, Texas. According to the CDC website, there is no current local transmission of Zika virus in the continental United States. However, Zika virus infection has been reported in travelers returning to the United States after travel to countries where the virus is transmitted locally.

Predicting where the Zika virus will spread is difficult. However, because the same mosquito that transmits Zika also transmits dengue and chikungunya, local transmission of Zika virus can be expected wherever dengue or chikungunya has been transmitted. Dengue has been locally acquired most recently in Texas, Florida, and Hawaii; chikungunya has been locally acquired in Florida, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Similarly, in areas of the United States where dengue is now endemic (Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands in the Caribbean; American Samoa, Guam, and the Northern Mariana Islands in the Pacific Ocean), Zika virus infection may also become endemic. There was some serological evidence of Zika virus infection in nonhuman primates in Brazil at the end of the major outbreak in humans there. However, it is unclear whether the virus is routinely sustained in animal populations the way that yellow fever virus is.