Цукровий діабет під час вагітності

Treatment can vary, but some general management guidelines are useful (see tables Management of Type 1 Diabetes During Pregnancy, Management of Type 2 Diabetes During Pregnancy, and Management of Gestational Diabetes During Pregnancy).

Women with type 1 or 2 should monitor their blood glucose levels at home. During pregnancy, normal fasting blood glucose levels are about 76 mg/dL (4.2 mmol/L).

Goals of treatment are

Fasting blood glucose levels at < 95 mg/dL (< 5.3 mmol/L)

2-hour postprandial levels at ≤ 120 mg/dL (≤ 6.6 mmol/L)

No wide blood glucose fluctuations

Glycosylated hemoglobin (HbA1c) levels at < 6.5%

Insulin is the traditional treatment of choice because it cannot cross the placenta and provides more predictable glucose control; it is used for types 1 and 2 diabetes and for some women with gestational diabetes. Human insulin is used if possible because it minimizes antibody formation. Insulin antibodies cross the placenta, but their effect on the fetus is unknown. In some women with long-standing type 1 diabetes, hypoglycemia does not trigger the normal release of counterregulatory hormones (catecholamines, glucagon, cortisol, and growth hormone); thus, too much insulin can trigger hypoglycemic coma without premonitory symptoms. All pregnant women with type 1 should have glucagon kits and be instructed (as should family members) in giving glucagon if severe hypoglycemia (indicated by unconsciousness, confusion, or blood glucose levels < 40 mg/dL [< 2.2 mmol/L]) occurs.

Oral hypoglycemic drugs (eg, metformin) are being increasingly used to manage diabetes in pregnant women because of the ease of administration (pills compared to injections), low cost, and single daily dosing. Several studies have shown that metformin is safe during pregnancy and that it provides control equivalent to that of insulin for women with gestational diabetes. For women with type 2 diabetes before pregnancy, data for use of oral drugs during pregnancy are scant; insulin is most often preferred. Oral hypoglycemics taken during pregnancy may be continued postpartum during breastfeeding, but the infant should be closely monitored for signs of hypoglycemia.