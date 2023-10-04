Загальні відомості про хромосомні аномалії

Chromosomal abnormalities cause various disorders. Abnormalities that affect autosomes (the 22 paired chromosomes that are alike in males and females) are more common than those that affect sex chromosomes (X and Y).

Chromosomal abnormalities fit into several categories but broadly may be considered as numerical or structural. Numerical abnormalities may involve a part of, or the entire, chromosome.

Numerical abnormalities include

Trisomy (an extra chromosome)

Monosomy (a missing chromosome)

Structural abnormalities include

Translocations (abnormalities in which a whole chromosome or segments of chromosomes inappropriately join with other chromosomes)

Deletions and duplications of various parts of chromosomes

Термінологія Some specific terms from the field of genetics are important for describing chromosomal abnormalities: Aneuploidy: The most common chromosomal abnormality caused by an extra or missing chromosome.

Karyotype: The full set of chromosomes in a person's cells.

Genotype: The genetic constitution determined by the karyotype.

Phenotype: The person's clinical findings including outward appearance—the biochemical, physiologic, and physical makeup as determined by the genotype and environmental factors (see General Principles of Medical Genetics).

Mosaicism: The presence of ≥ 2 cell lines differing in genotype in a person who has developed from a single fertilized egg.