Спонтанний аборт

For threatened abortion, observation

For inevitable, incomplete, or missed abortions, observation or surgical or medical uterine evacuation

If the mother is Rh-negative, Rho(D) immune globulin

Pain medication as needed

Emotional support

For threatened abortion, treatment is observation, but clinicians may periodically evaluate the woman's symptoms or do ultrasonography to check fetal status. No evidence suggests that bed rest decreases risk of subsequent completed abortion.

For inevitable, incomplete, or missed abortions, treatment is waiting for spontaneous passage of products of conception, management with medications, or uterine evacuation.

In the first trimester, expectant management is an option, but this approach is not recommended during the second trimester due to limited safety studies and risk of hemorrhage (1). Expectant management has an 80% success rate for complete expulsion within 8 weeks, with symptomatic women having better outcomes than asymptomatic women. Bleeding and cramping may occur, and patients should be counseled about when to return to the healthcare facility if symptoms are severe or to confirm passage of gestational tissue. Ultrasound and reported symptoms are used to confirm passage of gestational tissue; in a patient with a previous ultrasound that showed a gestational sac, a follow-up ultrasound with no gestational sac is the most common criterion for complete expulsion. For patients who cannot return for ultrasound confirmation, triaging via telemedicine and/or home urine pregnancy tests may be useful. If complete expulsion is not achieved within a reasonable time, medical management or surgery may be necessary.

Until 10 to 12 weeks gestation, medical management may be used if spontaneous expulsion does not occur or if a patient prefers use of medications to allow a more predictable process. A common medication regimen is 800 mcg of misoprostol vaginally; a repeat dose may be necessary. Administering 200 mg of mifepristone orally 24 hours before the misoprostol can significantly improve treatment success, if mifepristone is available (1).

Spontaneous abortions that are not completely expelled with expectant management or medications require surgical uterine evacuation. Also, some women may prefer surgical evacuation due to more immediate completion and less need for follow-up care. Traditionally, uterine evacuation was performed with sharp curettage alone. However, suction curettage is now favored due to superior outcomes and can be completed in an office setting with local anesthesia and/or sedation in first trimester loss patients.

Urgent surgical evacuation may be needed in cases of hemorrhage, hemodynamic instability, or infection.

If complete abortion seem likely based on symptoms and/or ultrasound, further management with medications or uterine evacuation is typically not required. Uterine evacuation may be needed if bleeding occurs and/or if other signs indicate that products of conception may be retained.

Pain medications should be given, as appropriate. Rho(D) immune globulin is given if the pregnant patient is Rh-negative.

After a spontaneous abortion, parents may feel grief or guilt. They should be given emotional support and, in most cases of spontaneous abortions, reassured that their actions were not the cause. Formal counseling or support groups may be made available if appropriate.