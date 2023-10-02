Спонтанний аборт

Spontaneous abortion is pregnancy loss before 20 weeks gestation. Diagnosis is by pelvic examination, measurement of beta subunit of human chorionic gonadotropin, and ultrasonography. Treatment may be expectant management or with medication or procedural uterine evacuation.
Approximately 10 to 15% of confirmed pregnancies spontaneously abort, and over 80% of spontaneous abortions occur in the first trimester (1).
Fetal death and early delivery are classified as follows (2, 3):
Spontaneous abortion: Pregnancy loss before 20 weeks gestation
Fetal death (stillbirth): Fetal death at ≥ 20 weeks
Preterm delivery: Delivery of a live fetus between 20 weeks and 36 weeks/6 days
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists defines a first-trimester pregnancy loss as a nonviable, intrauterine pregnancy with either an empty gestational sac or a gestational sac containing an embryo or fetus without fetal heart activity within the first 12 6/7 weeks of gestation (3).
Terminology for abortion varies based on several factors. Definitions specify the stage of development, embryonic (≤ 10 weeks of gestation) or fetal (≥ 11 weeks). For spontaneous abortion, descriptions are based on the location of the fetus and other products of conception and whether there is cervical dilation (see table Classification of Abortion).
Класифікація абортів
Type
Definition
Early
Abortion before 12 weeks gestation
Late
Abortion between 12 and 20 weeks gestation
Spontaneous
Pregnancy loss at < 20 weeks gestation
Vaginal bleeding occurring before 20 weeks gestation without cervical dilation
Vaginal bleeding or rupture of the membranes before 20 weeks gestation accompanied by advanced dilation of the cervix
Dilation of cervix and expulsion of some products of conception
Closed cervix after expulsion of all products of conception
Death of an embryo or a fetus is confirmed, but there is no bleeding or cervical dilation and the products of conception have not been expelled
Nonviable pregnancy with a gestational sac, but with no yolk sac or embryo visualized on transvaginal ultrasonography
≥ 2 to 3 spontaneous abortions
Induced
Interruption of pregnancy with medications or a procedure
Septic
Serious infection of the uterine contents during or shortly before or after an abortion
Etiology of Spontaneous Abortion
Early spontaneous abortion is often caused by a chromosomal abnormality. Maternal reproductive tract abnormalities (eg, bicornuate uterus, fibroids, adhesions) may also cause pregnancy loss through 20 weeks gestation. Isolated spontaneous abortions may result from certain viral infections—most notably cytomegalovirus, herpesvirus, parvovirus, and rubella virus. Other causes include immunologic abnormalities and major physical trauma. Most often, the cause is unknown.
Risk factors for spontaneous abortion include
Extremes of maternal age
History of spontaneous abortion
Cigarette smoking
A poorly controlled chronic disease (eg, diabetes, hypertension, overt thyroid disorders) in the mother
In a national database study, the risks of miscarriage across maternal age groups were as follows: < 20 years (17%); 20 to 24 (11%); 25 to 29 (10%); 30 to 34 (11%); 35 to 39 (17%); 40 to 44 (33%); > 45 (57%) (1).
Subclinical thyroid disorders, a retroverted uterus, and minor trauma have not been shown to cause spontaneous abortions.
Symptoms and Signs of Spontaneous Abortion
Symptoms of spontaneous abortion include crampy pelvic pain, uterine bleeding, and eventually expulsion of tissue.
Bleeding in early pregnancy is common; in one study of over 4500 women, bleeding occurred in approximately 25% of first-trimester pregnancies, and 12% of pregnancies with bleeding resulted in pregnancy loss (1).
Late spontaneous abortion may begin with a gush of fluid when the membranes rupture. Hemorrhage is rarely massive. A dilated cervix indicates that abortion is inevitable.
If products of conception remain in the uterus after spontaneous abortion, uterine bleeding may occur, sometimes after a delay of hours to days. Infection may also develop, causing fever, pain, and sometimes sepsis (called septic abortion).
Diagnosis of Spontaneous Abortion
Transvaginal ultrasonography
Quantitative beta subunit of human chorionic gonadotropin (beta-hCG)
Pelvic examination
Pregnancy is diagnosed with a urine or serum beta-hCG test. Transvaginal ultrasonography is the main method used to evaluate for spontaneous abortion. If ultrasonography is not available, hCG results may be informative. There is no single hCG level that is diagnostic of spontaneous abortion; serial beta-hCG levels that decrease across several measurements are consistent with a failed pregnancy.
Transvaginal ultrasonography is performed to confirm intrauterine pregnancy and check for fetal cardiac activity, which is usually detectable after 5.5 to 6 weeks gestation. However, gestational age is often somewhat uncertain, and serial ultrasonography is often required. If cardiac activity is absent and had been detected previously during the current pregnancy, fetal demise is diagnosed.
In early pregnancy, for patients with suspected spontaneous abortion, transvaginal ultrasound findings diagnostic of pregnancy failure are one or more of the following (1):
Crown-rump length ≥ 7 mm and no heartbeat
Mean sac diameter ≥ 25 mm and no embryo
Absence of an embryo with a heartbeat, after a previous scan in current pregnancy: ≥ 2 weeks earlier that showed a gestational sac without a yolk sac OR ≥ 11 days earlier in the current pregnancy that showed a gestational sac with a yolk sac
There are many ultrasound findings that raise suspicion for but are not diagnostic of pregnancy failure, including characteristics of the gestational or yolk sac, absence of embryo or heartbeat, and crown-rump length. If these findings are present, serial evaluation is required to confirm whether a pregnancy is viable.
Traditionally, the status of the abortion process is classified as follows:
Threatened abortion: Patients have uterine bleeding and it is too early to assess whether the fetus is alive and viable and the cervix is closed. Potentially, the pregnancy may continue without complications.
Inevitable abortion: The cervix is dilated. If the cervix is dilated, the volume of bleeding should be evaluated because it is sometimes significant.
Incomplete abortion: The products of conception are partially expelled.
Complete abortion: The products of conception have passed and the cervix is closed (see table Characteristic Symptoms and Signs in Spontaneous Abortions).
Missed abortion: Death of an embryo or a fetus is confirmed, but there is no bleeding or cervical dilation and the products of conception have not been expelled.
Характерні симптоми та ознаки при спонтанних абортах
Type of Abortion
Vaginal Bleeding
Cervical Dilation*
Passage of Products of Conception†
Threatened
Y
N
N
Inevitable
Y
Y
N
Incomplete
Y
Y
Y†
Complete
Y
Y or N
Y
Missed
Y or N
N
N
* Internal cervical os is open enough to admit a fingertip during digital examination.
† Products of conception may be visible in the vagina. Tissue examination is sometimes required to differentiate blood clots from tissue products of conception. Before the evaluation, products of conception may have been expelled without the patient recognizing them.
An anembryonic pregnancy (formerly blight ovum) refers to a nonviable pregnancy with a gestational sac, but with no yolk sac or embryo visualized on transvaginal ultrasonography.
For recurrent pregnancy loss, typically testing is done to determine the cause of abortion.
Диференційний діагноз
Bleeding is common in early pregnancy (for differential diagnosis, see table Some Causes of Vaginal Bleeding During Early Pregnancy).
Деякі причини кровотечі з піхви під час раннього строку вагітності
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach*
Obstetric disorders
Vaginal bleeding with or without abdominal or pelvic pain (often sudden, localized, and constant, not crampy)
Closed cervical os
No fetal heart sounds
Possible hemodynamic instability if ectopic pregnancy is ruptured
Sometimes, a palpable adnexal mass
Quantitative beta-hCG measurement, repeated every 2 days if diagnosis is uncertain
Complete blood count
Pelvic ultrasonography
Sometimes, endometrial sampling
Laparoscopy or, if the patient is hemodynamically unstable, laparotomy
Threatened abortion
Vaginal bleeding with or without crampy abdominal pain
Closed cervical os
Fetal heart rate auscultation
Quantitative beta-hCG measurement
Complete blood count
Pelvic ultrasonography
Inevitable abortion
Vaginal bleeding with crampy abdominal pain
Open cervical os (dilated cervix)
Evaluation as for threatened abortion
Incomplete abortion
Vaginal bleeding with crampy abdominal pain
Open or closed cervical os
Products of conception often seen or felt through os
Evaluation as for threatened abortion
Complete abortion
Mild vaginal bleeding at presentation but usually a history of significant vaginal bleeding immediately preceding visit; sometimes, with mild, crampy abdominal pain
Closed cervical os; uterus is nonpregnant size
Evaluation as for threatened abortion
Usually, history of recent induced or spontaneous abortion (risk is higher if induced abortion is performed without appropriately trained clinicians and equipment or if self-induced)
Fever, chills, constant abdominal or pelvic pain
Vaginal bleeding and/or purulent vaginal discharge
Uterine tenderness
Open cervical os
Evaluation as for threatened abortion plus evaluation for STIs and vaginitis
Gestational trophoblastic disease (hydatidiform mole)
Vaginal bleeding, with or without crampy abdominal pain
Larger-than-expected uterine size, often elevated blood pressure, severe vomiting
If more advanced, sometimes passage of grapelike tissue from the vagina
Evaluation as for threatened abortion plus thyroid tests, creatinine, liver tests, chest x-ray
Ruptured corpus luteum cyst
Localized abdominal pain, vaginal bleeding, sometimes nausea and vomiting
Sudden onset of symptoms
Evaluation as for ectopic pregnancy
Gynecologic or other disorders
Trauma
History or suspicion of physical trauma (eg, motor vehicle accident, laceration of the cervix or vagina due to instrumentation or sexual assault, sometimes a complication of chorionic villus sampling or amniocentesis)
Complete blood count
Pelvic ultrasonography (to evaluate fetus)
Other imaging studies (to evaluate for injury or internal bleeding)
Questions about possible intimate partner violence or sexual assault, if suspected
Spotting or scant bleeding with vaginal discharge
Sometimes, dyspareunia
Evaluation for vaginitis and STIs
Mucopurulent cervical discharge
Sometimes, scant vaginal bleeding
Sometimes, cervical motion tenderness, abdominal pain, or both
Evaluation for STIs and vaginitis
Scant vaginal bleeding, no pain
Polypoid mass protruding from cervix
Pelvic examination
Histology of specimen after biopsy or removal
Beta-hCG = beta subunit of human chorionic gonadotropin; STIs = sexually transmitted infections.
* Evaluation of concerning symptoms in all pregnant patients should include assessment of maternal vital signs, physical examination, and evaluation of fetal status with fetal heart rate monitoring or ultrasonography.
Pelvic pain or pressure is also a common pregnancy symptom (see table Some Causes of Pelvic Pain During Early Pregnancy for differential diagnosis).
Деякі причини болю у малому тазі під час раннього строку вагітності
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach*
Obstetric disorders
Normal changes of pregnancy, including those due to stretching and growth of the uterus and surrounding connective tissues
Crampy sensation or pressure in the lower abdomen, pelvis, lower back, or a combination
Sometimes, with movement, sudden sharp pain (round ligament pain)
Routine prenatal evaluation with maternal vital signs, abdominal examination, sometimes pelvic examination, and fetal heart rate auscultation (depending on gestational age)
Sometimes, pelvic ultrasonography
Evaluation for ectopic pregnancy or other conditions, if suspected
Abdominal or pelvic pain, which is often sudden, localized, and constant (not crampy), usually with vaginal bleeding
Closed cervical os
No fetal heart sounds
Possibly hemodynamic instability if ectopic pregnancy has ruptured
Sometimes, a palpable adnexal mass
Quantitative beta-hCG measurement, repeated every 2 days if diagnosis is uncertain
Complete blood count
Pelvic ultrasonography
Sometimes, endometrial sampling
Laparoscopy or, if the patient is hemodynamically unstable, laparotomy
Spontaneous abortion (threatened, inevitable, incomplete, complete, missed)
Crampy, diffuse, lower abdominal pain, often with vaginal bleeding
Open or closed cervical os depending on the type of abortion (see table Some Causes of Vaginal Bleeding)
Fetal heart rate auscultation
Quantitative beta-hCG measurement, repeated every 2 days if diagnosis is uncertain
Complete blood count
Pelvic ultrasonography
Usually, history of recent induced or spontaneous abortion (risk is higher if induced abortion is performed without appropriately trained clinicians and equipment or if self-induced)
Fever, chills, constant abdominal or pelvic pain
Vaginal bleeding and/or purulent vaginal discharge
Uterine tenderness
Open cervical os
Evaluation as for spontaneous abortion plus evaluation for STIs and vaginitis
Gynecologic disorders
Uterine fibroid degeneration
Sudden onset of pelvic pain, dull or sharp, usually severe, often with nausea, vomiting, and fever
Sometimes, vaginal bleeding
Uterine tenderness
Ultrasonography
MRI (used only if diagnosis is uncertain)
Sudden onset of localized pelvic pain, which may be severe and intermittent (if torsion spontaneously resolves)
Often, nausea, vomiting
Doppler ultrasonography
Ruptured corpus luteum cyst
Localized abdominal or pelvic pain
Sometimes, vaginal bleeding
Usually, sudden onset
Ultrasonography
Complete blood count
Pelvic inflammatory disease (uncommon during pregnancy)
Purulent cervicovaginal discharge
Significant cervical motion, uterine, and/or adnexal tenderness
Often, fever and/or abnormal vaginal bleeding
Evaluation for STIs and vaginitis
White blood cell count
Benign or malignant ovarian tumor
Dull abdominal pain or pressure
Sometimes, weight loss
Sometimes, abdominal distension and ascites
Sometimes, ovarian cancer risk factors
Ultrasonography
Tumor markers
Sometimes, diagnostic laparoscopy
Ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome
Use of fertility medications for current pregnancy
Dull abdominal pain or pressure
If moderate or severe, weight gain, abdominal distension and ascites, acute kidney disease, pleural effusion, or disseminated intravascular coagulation
Ultrasonography
Complete blood count
Comprehensive metabolic panel
Nongynecologic disorders
Usually, continuous diffuse or localized abdominal pain, tenderness
Possibly atypical location (eg, right upper quadrant) or qualities (milder, crampy, no peritoneal signs) compared with pain in nonpregnant patients; appendix may be in a different position due to enlarged uterus
Sometimes, peritoneal signs
Sometimes, nausea, vomiting, or loss of appetite
Pelvic/abdominal ultrasonography, followed by MRI if ultrasonography is inconclusive; consideration of CT if MRI is not readily available
White blood cell count or C-reactive protein
Suprapubic discomfort, often with bladder symptoms (eg, burning, frequency, urgency)
Sometimes, fever, chills, and/or flank pain (risk of pyelonephritis is increased in pregnancy)
Urinalysis and culture
Variable pains (crampy or constant) in no consistent location, often with diarrhea and sometimes with mucus or blood
Sometimes, fever
Usually, a known history of IBD
Sometimes, fecal calprotectin
Sometimes, endoscopy
Acute nausea and vomiting, usually in patients who have had abdominal surgery, have an intraabdominal malignancy, or sometimes an incarcerated hernia detected during examination
Colicky pain, vomiting, no bowel movements or flatus
Distended, tympanitic abdomen
Usually, history of abdominal surgery (causing adhesions), have an intraadominal malignancy, or sometimes an incarcerated hernia detected during examination
May be caused by or occur in patients with appendicitis
Evaluation as for ectopic pregnancy
Abdominal imaging with flat and upright x-rays, ultrasonography, and possibly CT (if x-ray and ultrasonography results are equivocal)
Usually, vomiting, diarrhea
No peritoneal signs
Sometimes, stool tests (if bacterial or parasitic infection is suspected)
Beta-hCG = beta subunit of human chorionic gonadotropin; STIs = sexually transmitted infections.
* Evaluation of concerning symptoms in all pregnant patients should include assessment of maternal vital signs, physical examination, and evaluation of fetal status with fetal heart rate monitoring or ultrasonography.
Treatment of Spontaneous Abortion
For threatened abortion, observation
For inevitable, incomplete, or missed abortions, observation or surgical or medical uterine evacuation
If the mother is Rh-negative, Rho(D) immune globulin
Pain medication as needed
Emotional support
For threatened abortion, treatment is observation, but clinicians may periodically evaluate the woman's symptoms or do ultrasonography to check fetal status. No evidence suggests that bed rest decreases risk of subsequent completed abortion.
For inevitable, incomplete, or missed abortions, treatment is waiting for spontaneous passage of products of conception, management with medications, or uterine evacuation.
In the first trimester, expectant management is an option, but this approach is not recommended during the second trimester due to limited safety studies and risk of hemorrhage (1). Expectant management has an 80% success rate for complete expulsion within 8 weeks, with symptomatic women having better outcomes than asymptomatic women. Bleeding and cramping may occur, and patients should be counseled about when to return to the healthcare facility if symptoms are severe or to confirm passage of gestational tissue. Ultrasound and reported symptoms are used to confirm passage of gestational tissue; in a patient with a previous ultrasound that showed a gestational sac, a follow-up ultrasound with no gestational sac is the most common criterion for complete expulsion. For patients who cannot return for ultrasound confirmation, triaging via telemedicine and/or home urine pregnancy tests may be useful. If complete expulsion is not achieved within a reasonable time, medical management or surgery may be necessary.
Until 10 to 12 weeks gestation, medical management may be used if spontaneous expulsion does not occur or if a patient prefers use of medications to allow a more predictable process. A common medication regimen is 800 mcg of misoprostol vaginally; a repeat dose may be necessary. Administering 200 mg of mifepristone orally 24 hours before the misoprostol can significantly improve treatment success, if mifepristone is available (1).
Spontaneous abortions that are not completely expelled with expectant management or medications require surgical uterine evacuation. Also, some women may prefer surgical evacuation due to more immediate completion and less need for follow-up care. Traditionally, uterine evacuation was performed with sharp curettage alone. However, suction curettage is now favored due to superior outcomes and can be completed in an office setting with local anesthesia and/or sedation in first trimester loss patients.
Urgent surgical evacuation may be needed in cases of hemorrhage, hemodynamic instability, or infection.
If complete abortion seem likely based on symptoms and/or ultrasound, further management with medications or uterine evacuation is typically not required. Uterine evacuation may be needed if bleeding occurs and/or if other signs indicate that products of conception may be retained.
Pain medications should be given, as appropriate. Rho(D) immune globulin is given if the pregnant patient is Rh-negative.
After a spontaneous abortion, parents may feel grief or guilt. They should be given emotional support and, in most cases of spontaneous abortions, reassured that their actions were not the cause. Formal counseling or support groups may be made available if appropriate.
Ключові моменти
Spontaneous abortion is pregnancy loss before 20 weeks gestation; it occurs in approximately 10 to 15% of confirmed pregnancies.
Spontaneous abortion is often caused by chromosomal abnormalities or maternal reproductive tract abnormalities (eg, bicornuate uterus, fibroids), but etiology in an individual case is usually not confirmed.
Confirm spontaneous abortion and determine pregnancy status with quantitative beta-hCG, ultrasonography, and pelvic examination; a dilated cervix means that abortion is inevitable.
Treat with expectant management (observe for passage of products of conception) or surgical or medication (with misoprostol or sometimes mifepristone) uterine evacuation.
Often, uterine evacuation is not needed for complete abortions.
Provide emotional support to the parents.