MSD Довідник
Етіологія анемії

ЗаGloria F. Gerber, MD, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Division of Hematology
Переглянуто/перевірено трав. 2024

    Anemia is a decrease in the number of red blood cells (RBCs), which leads to a decrease in the hematocrit and the red cell hemoglobin content. (See also Red Blood Cell Production.)

    The RBC mass represents the balance between the production and destruction or loss of RBCs. Thus, anemia can result from one or more of 3 basic mechanisms (see table Classification of Anemia by Cause):

    Таблиця
    Красифікація анемій за причинами виникнення

    Mechanism

    Examples

    Blood loss

    Acute

    Childbirth

    Gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding

    Injuries

    Surgery

    Chronic

    Bladder tumors

    Cancer or polyps in GI tract

    Heavy menstrual bleeding

    Kidney tumors

    Ulcers in the stomach or small intestine

    Deficient or ineffective erythropoiesis*

    Microcytic

    Anemia of chronic disease

    Iron deficiency

    Iron-transport deficiency (iron refractory iron deficiency anemia [IRIDA])

    Iron utilization defect (inherited sideroblastic anemia)

    Thalassemia

    Normochromic-normocytic

    Anemia of chronic disease

    Kidney disease

    Endocrine failure (thyroid, pituitary)

    Myelodysplasia

    Myelophthisis

    Parvovirus B19 infection

    Pure red blood cell aplasia

    Undernutrition

    Macrocytic

    Alcohol use disorder

    Copper deficiency

    Folate deficiency

    Liver disease

    Malabsorption (eg, tropical sprue)

    Myelodysplasia

    Vitamin B12 deficiency

    Excessive hemolysis due to extrinsically induced red blood cell abnormalities

    Reticuloendothelial hyperactivity with splenomegaly

    Hypersplenism

    Immunologic abnormalities

    Cold agglutinin disease

    Drug-induced

    Paroxysmal cold hemoglobinuria

    Warm antibody hemolytic anemia

    Infection

    Clostridial infections

    Ebstein Barr virus (EBV) infection

    Malaria

    Mechanical injury

    Cardiac valvular disease

    Foot strike hemolysis

    Thrombotic microangiopathies (hemolytic uremic syndrome [HUS], atypical or complement-mediated HUS, and thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura [TTP])

    Drugs/toxins

    Phenazopyridine

    Ribavirin

    Spider bites

    Excessive hemolysis due to intrinsic red blood cell defects

    Membrane alterations, acquired

    Acquired stomatocytosis

    Hypophosphatemia

    Membrane alterations, congenital

    Hereditary elliptocytosis

    Hereditary spherocytosis

    Hereditary stomatocytosis

    Hereditary xerocytosis

    Neuroacanthocytosis

    Metabolic disorders (inherited enzyme deficiencies)

    Glycolytic pathway defects (Embden-Meyerhof pathway defects)

    Glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) deficiency

    Hemoglobinopathies

    Hemoglobin C disease

    Hemoglobin E disease

    Sickle cell disease (Hb SS disease, Hb S-C disease, Hb S–beta-thalassemia disease)

    Thalassemias (beta, beta-delta, and alpha)

    * Classified according to red blood cell indices.

    Blood loss can be

    • Acute

    • Chronic

    Anemia may not develop until several hours after acute blood loss when interstitial fluid diffuses into the intravascular space and dilutes the remaining RBC mass. During the first few hours, however, levels of polymorphonuclear granulocytes, platelets, and, in severe hemorrhage, immature white blood cells and normoblasts may rise. Chronic blood loss results in anemia if loss is more rapid than can be replaced or, more commonly, if accelerated erythropoiesis depletes body iron stores (see Iron Deficiency Anemia).

    Deficient or inefficient erythropoiesis has myriad causes. Complete cessation of erythropoiesis results in a decline in RBCs of about 7 to 10%/week (1%/day). Impaired erythropoiesis, even if not sufficient to decrease the numbers of RBCs, often causes abnormal RBC size and shape.

    Excessive hemolysis can be caused by intrinsic abnormalities of RBCs or by extrinsic factors, such as the presence of antibodies or complement on their surface, that lead to their early destruction. An enlarged spleen sequesters and destroys RBCs more rapidly than normal. Some causes of hemolysis deform as well as destroy RBCs. Hemolysis normally causes increased reticulocyte production unless iron or other essential nutrients are depleted or there is erythropoietin deficiency.

