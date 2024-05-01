Етіологія анемії

Anemia is a decrease in the number of red blood cells (RBCs), which leads to a decrease in the hematocrit and the red cell hemoglobin content. (See also Red Blood Cell Production.)
The RBC mass represents the balance between the production and destruction or loss of RBCs. Thus, anemia can result from one or more of 3 basic mechanisms (see table Classification of Anemia by Cause):
Blood loss
Excessive hemolysis (RBC destruction)
Красифікація анемій за причинами виникнення
Mechanism
Examples
Blood loss
Acute
Childbirth
Gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding
Injuries
Surgery
Chronic
Cancer or polyps in GI tract
Kidney tumors
Ulcers in the stomach or small intestine
Deficient or ineffective erythropoiesis*
Microcytic
Iron-transport deficiency (iron refractory iron deficiency anemia [IRIDA])
Iron utilization defect (inherited sideroblastic anemia)
Normochromic-normocytic
Kidney disease
Endocrine failure (thyroid, pituitary)
Parvovirus B19 infection
Undernutrition
Macrocytic
Liver disease
Malabsorption (eg, tropical sprue)
Myelodysplasia
Excessive hemolysis due to extrinsically induced red blood cell abnormalities
Reticuloendothelial hyperactivity with splenomegaly
Immunologic abnormalities
Drug-induced
Paroxysmal cold hemoglobinuria
Infection
Ebstein Barr virus (EBV) infection
Mechanical injury
Foot strike hemolysis
Thrombotic microangiopathies (hemolytic uremic syndrome [HUS], atypical or complement-mediated HUS, and thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura [TTP])
Drugs/toxins
Phenazopyridine
Ribavirin
Spider bites
Excessive hemolysis due to intrinsic red blood cell defects
Membrane alterations, acquired
Membrane alterations, congenital
Hereditary stomatocytosis
Hereditary xerocytosis
Neuroacanthocytosis
Metabolic disorders (inherited enzyme deficiencies)
Glycolytic pathway defects (Embden-Meyerhof pathway defects)
Hemoglobinopathies
Sickle cell disease (Hb SS disease, Hb S-C disease, Hb S–beta-thalassemia disease)
Thalassemias (beta, beta-delta, and alpha)
* Classified according to red blood cell indices.
Blood loss can be
Acute
Chronic
Anemia may not develop until several hours after acute blood loss when interstitial fluid diffuses into the intravascular space and dilutes the remaining RBC mass. During the first few hours, however, levels of polymorphonuclear granulocytes, platelets, and, in severe hemorrhage, immature white blood cells and normoblasts may rise. Chronic blood loss results in anemia if loss is more rapid than can be replaced or, more commonly, if accelerated erythropoiesis depletes body iron stores (see Iron Deficiency Anemia).
Deficient or inefficient erythropoiesis has myriad causes. Complete cessation of erythropoiesis results in a decline in RBCs of about 7 to 10%/week (1%/day). Impaired erythropoiesis, even if not sufficient to decrease the numbers of RBCs, often causes abnormal RBC size and shape.
Excessive hemolysis can be caused by intrinsic abnormalities of RBCs or by extrinsic factors, such as the presence of antibodies or complement on their surface, that lead to their early destruction. An enlarged spleen sequesters and destroys RBCs more rapidly than normal. Some causes of hemolysis deform as well as destroy RBCs. Hemolysis normally causes increased reticulocyte production unless iron or other essential nutrients are depleted or there is erythropoietin deficiency.