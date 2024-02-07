Тиреоїдит Хашимото

Thyroxine (T4)

Thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH)

Thyroid autoantibodies

Thyroid ultrasonography

Testing consists of measuring T4, TSH, and thyroid autoantibodies. Early in the disease, T4 and TSH levels are normal and there are high levels of thyroid peroxidase antibodies and, less commonly, of antithyroglobulin antibodies (see table Results of Thyroid Function Tests in Various Clinical Situations).

Thyroid ultrasonography should be done if there are palpable nodules. Ultrasonography often reveals that the thyroid tissue has a heterogeneous, hypoechoic echotexture with septations that form hypoechoic micronodules, and there may be reduced vascularity of the gland.

Testing for other autoimmune disorders is warranted only when clinical manifestations are present or when there is a strong family history of Hashimoto thyroiditis or Graves disease associated with autoimmune polyglandular deficiency syndrome.