Допоміжні репродуктивні технології

IVF can be used to treat infertility due to oligospermia, sperm antibodies, tubal dysfunction, or endometriosis as well as unexplained infertility.

The procedure typically involves the following:

Controlled ovarian stimulation: Clomiphene plus gonadotropins or gonadotropins alone can be used. A gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonist or antagonist is often given to prevent premature ovulation. After sufficient follicular growth, human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) is given to trigger final follicular maturation and ovulation. Alternatively, a GnRH agonist can be used to trigger ovulation in women at high risk of ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome.

Oocyte retrieval: About 34 hours after hCG is given, oocytes are retrieved by direct needle puncture of the follicle, usually transvaginally with ultrasound guidance or less commonly laparoscopically. At some centers, natural cycle IVF (in which a single oocyte is retrieved) is offered as an alternative; pregnancy rates with this technique are lower than those with retrieval of multiple oocytes, but costs are lower and success rates are increasing.

Fertilization: The oocytes are inseminated in vitro. The semen sample is typically washed several times with tissue culture medium and is concentrated for motile sperm, which are then added to the medium containing the oocytes. At this point, intracytoplasmic sperm injection—injection of a single sperm into each oocyte—may be done, particularly if spermatogenesis is abnormal in the male partner.

Embryo culture: After sperm are added, the oocytes are cultured for about 2 to 5 days.

Embryo transfer: Only 1 or a few of the resulting embryos are transferred to the uterine cavity, minimizing the chance of a multifetal pregnancy, the greatest risk of IVF. The number of embryos transferred is determined by the woman’s age and likelihood of response to IVF. Some or all embryos (especially if women are at high risk of ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome) may be frozen in liquid nitrogen for transfer in a subsequent cycle. There is an increasing tendency to place only 1 embryo at each transfer and to freeze the remaining embryos for use in subsequent cycles if pregnancy does not result.

Birth defects may be slightly more common after IVF, but experts are uncertain whether the increased risk is due to IVF or to factors contributing to infertility; infertility itself increases risk of birth defects. Still, as of early 2018, the overwhelming majority of the > 7 million children born after IVF have no birth defects (1, 2). Worldwide, an estimated 200,000 babies are born after IVF every year.

Preimplantation genetic testing can be done using cells from the polar body of an oocyte or cells from an embryo (either a blastomere from a 3-day-old embryo or trophectoderm cells from a 5- or 6-day-old embryo). Testing may involve preimplantation genetic screening to rule out aneuploidy and/or preimplantation genetic diagnosis to check for specific serious hereditary disorders. If test results are delayed, the blastocyst can be frozen and transferred in a later cycle after the results are known.

Preliminary data for 2021 indicate that in the United States, the cumulative chances of a live birth for each oocyte retrieval (counting all transfers of the patient's own embryos—both fresh and frozen-thawed) was 44.5% for women < 35 years (5.5% were twins; 0.1% were triplets or more) and 9.6% for women aged 41 to 42 (3).

Use of donor oocytes is usually recommended for women > 42 years, because the cumulative live birth rate with the individuals' own oocytes is so low (2.9% in 2021) (3).