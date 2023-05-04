Фіброміома матки

Medications used to treat fibroids may be hormonal or nonhormonal. First-line medical therapy is usually with medications that decrease bleeding, are easy to use, and are well-tolerated, including

Estrogen-progestin contraceptives

Progestins (eg, levonorgestrel intrauterine device [IUD])

Tranexamic acid

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

Estrogen-progestin contraceptives or a levonorgestrel IUD are good options for patients who also want contraception.

Exogenous progestins can partially suppress estrogen stimulation of uterine fibroid growth. Progestins can decrease uterine bleeding but may not shrink fibroids as much as GnRH agonists. Medroxyprogesterone acetate 5 to 10 mg orally once a day or megestrol acetate 40 mg orally once a day taken for 10 to 14 days each menstrual cycle can limit heavy bleeding, beginning after 1 or 2 treatment cycles. Alternatively, these drugs may be taken every day of the month (continuous therapy); this therapy often reduces bleeding and provides contraception. Depot medroxyprogesterone acetate 150 mg IM every 3 months has effects similar to those of continuous oral therapy. Before IM therapy, oral progestins should be tried to determine whether patients can tolerate the adverse effects (eg, weight gain, depression, irregular bleeding). Progestin therapy causes fibroids to grow in some women. Alternatively, a levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine device (IUD) may be used to reduce uterine bleeding.

Tranexamic acid (an antifibrinolytic drug) can reduce uterine bleeding by up to 40%. The dosage is 1300 mg every 8 hours for up to 5 days. Its role is evolving

NSAIDs can be used to treat pain but probably do not decrease bleeding.

Other medications that are sometimes used to treat symptomatic fibroids include

GnRH analogs

Antiprogestins

Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs)

Danazol

GnRH analogs are either agonists (eg, leuprolide) or antagonists (elagolix and relugolix) that inhibit the hypothalamic-pituitary-ovarian axis and induce hypogonadism, resulting in a decrease in estrogen production. In general, these drugs should not be used in the long term because rebound growth to pretreatment size within 6 months is common. GnRH analog use is often limited by hypoestrogenic adverse effects such as menopausal symptoms, unfavorable changes in lipid profile, and/or decreased bone density. To prevent bone demineralization when these drugs are used long term, clinicians should give patients supplemental estrogen (add-back therapy), such as a low-dose estrogen-progestin combination.

GnRH analogs are used if other medications have not been effective and bleeding is persistent, and the patient is anemic. Alternatively, they are given preoperatively to reduce fibroid and uterine volume, making surgery technically more feasible and reducing blood loss during surgery. GnRH agonists may be given as follows:

IM or subcutaneously (eg, leuprolide 3.75 mg IM every month, goserelin 3.6 mg subcutaneously every 28 days)

As a subdermal pellet

As nasal spray (eg, nafarelin)

GnRH antagonists are available in oral preparations formulated for low-dose add-back therapy to limit hypoestrogenic adverse effects.

For antiprogestins (eg, mifepristone), the dosage is 5 to 50 mg once a day for 3 to 6 months. This dose is lower than the 200-mg dose used for termination of pregnancy; thus, this dose must be mixed specially by a pharmacist and may not always be available.

SERMs (eg, raloxifene) may help reduce fibroid growth, but whether they can relieve symptoms as well as other drugs is unclear.

Danazol, an androgenic agonist, can suppress fibroid growth but has a high rate of adverse effects (eg, weight gain, acne, hirsutism, edema, hair loss, deepening of the voice, flushing, sweating, vaginal dryness) and is thus often less acceptable to patients.