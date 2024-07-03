Багатоплідна вагітність

Multifetal gestation increases the risk of (4):

The overdistended uterus tends to stimulate preterm labor, causing preterm delivery. Average gestational age at birth is (5):

Twins: 35 weeks

Triplets or higher: 31 weeks

In multifetal gestations, there may be variations in fetal presentation, position, or lie. The uterus may contract after delivery of the first child, partially shearing away the placenta (placental abruption) and increasing risk for the remaining fetuses. Sometimes uterine distention impairs postpartum uterine contraction, leading to atony and postpartum hemorrhage.

Some complications develop only in multifetal gestations. An example is twin-twin transfusion syndrome (when twins share the same placenta; this syndrome results in vascular communication between the two, which can lead to unequal sharing of blood).