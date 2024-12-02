фетальний алкогольний синдром

Alcohol exposure in utero increases the risk of spontaneous abortion, decreases birth weight, and can cause fetal alcohol syndrome, a constellation of variable physical and cognitive abnormalities.

At birth, infants with fetal alcohol syndrome (FAS) can be identified by small stature and a typical set of facial traits including microcephaly, microphthalmia, short palpebral fissures, epicanthal folds, a small or flat midface, a flat elongated philtrum, a thin upper lip, and a small chin. Abnormal palmar creases, cardiac defects, and joint contractures may also be evident.

After birth, cognitive deficits become apparent. The most serious manifestation is severe intellectual disability, which is thought to be a teratogenic effect of alcohol given the high number of intellectually disabled infants born to people who have an alcohol use disorder. FAS may be the most common cause of noninherited intellectual disability.

Diagnosis of Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Clinical evaluation Diagnosis of FAS is given to infants with characteristic findings who are born to people who used alcohol excessively during pregnancy. No single physical or cognitive finding is pathognomonic; lesser degrees of alcohol use cause less severe manifestations, and the diagnosis of mild cases can be difficult because partial expression occurs. It is often difficult to distinguish the effects of alcohol on the developing fetus from those of other exposures (eg, tobacco, other social or illicit drugs) and factors (eg, poor nutrition, lack of health care, violence) that affect pregnant people who drink excessively.