Метаболічний ацидоз

Cause treated

Sodium bicarbonate (NaHCO 3 ) primarily for severe acidemia—give with caution

Treatment is directed at the cause. Hemodialysis is required for renal failure and sometimes for ethylene glycol, methanol, or salicylate poisoning.

Treatment of acidemia with sodium bicarbonate (NaHCO 3 ) is clearly indicated only in certain circumstances and is probably deleterious in others. When metabolic acidosis results from loss of HCO 3 − or accumulation of inorganic acids (ie, normal anion gap acidosis), bicarbonate therapy is generally safe and appropriate. However, when acidosis results from organic acid accumulation (ie, high anion gap acidosis), bicarbonate therapy is controversial; it does not clearly decrease mortality in these conditions, and there are several possible risks.

With treatment of the underlying condition, lactate and ketoacids are metabolized back to HCO 3 −; exogenous HCO 3 − loading may therefore cause an “overshoot” metabolic alkalosis. In any condition, sodium bicarbonate may also cause sodium and volume overload, hypokalemia, and, by inhibiting respiratory drive, hypercapnia. Furthermore, because HCO 3 − does not diffuse across cell membranes, intracellular acidosis is not corrected and may paradoxically worsen because some of the added HCO 3 − is converted to carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), which does cross into the cell and is hydrolyzed to H+ and HCO 3 −. Clearance of additional CO 2 also requires adequate minute ventilation. Patients with compromised respiratory status due to underlying pulmonary disease may not be able meet the increased minute ventilation. Patients requiring mechanical ventilatory support will need appropriate ventilator settings to account for increased minute ventilation.

Despite these and other controversies, most experts recommend giving bicarbonate IV for severe metabolic acidosis (pH < 7.0) primarily because of concerns about worsening cardiovascular instability at lower pH values.

Treatment requires 2 calculations (same for both conventional and SI units). The first is the level to which HCO 3 − must be raised, calculated by the Kassirer-Bleich equation, using a target value for [H+] of 79 nEq/L (79 nmol/L), which corresponds to a pH of 7.10:

79 = 24 × Pco 2 /HCO 3 −

or

Desired HCO 3 −= 0.30 × Pco 2

The amount of sodium bicarbonate needed to achieve that level is

NaHCO 3 required (mEq/mmol) = (desired [HCO 3 −] − observed [HCO 3 −]) × 0.4 × body weight (kg)

For example, a 70-kg man has severe metabolic acidosis with a pH of 6.92, PCO 2 of 40 mmHg, and HCO 3 − of 8 mEq/L (8 mmol/L). The target bicarbonate level needed to achieve a pH of 7.10 is 0.30 × 40 = 12 mEq/L (12 mmol/L). This level is 4 mEq/L (4 mmol/L) more than his current bicarbonate level of 8. To increase bicarbonate by 4, multiply 4 by 0.4 times 70 (the body weight), giving a result of 112 mEq (112 mmol) of HCO 3 −. This amount of sodium bicarbonate is given over several hours. Blood pH and HCO 3 − levels can be checked 30 minutes to 1 hour after administration, which allows for equilibration with extravascular HCO 3 −. There is no consensus regarding the concentration of bicarbonate solution to use, but it is important to realize that the typical 50-mL ampule of NaHCO 3 contain 50 mEq of sodium bicarbonate and can worsen volume overload and also cause hyperosmolality especially if multiple ampules are given over a short period time. Iso-osmotic formulations such as 75 mEq NaHCO 3 mixed with 1 L of 0.45% saline and 150 mEq NaHCO 3 mixed with 1 L of sterile water are also used.

Alternatives to sodium bicarbonate include

Lactate, either in the form of lactated Ringer's solution or sodium lactate (metabolized mEq for mEq to bicarbonate when liver function is normal)

Sodium acetate (metabolized mEq for mEq to bicarbonate when liver function is normal)

Tromethamine, an amino alcohol that buffers both metabolic (H + ) and respiratory (carbonic acid [H 2 CO 3 ]) acid

Carbicarb, an equimolar mixture of sodium bicarbonate and carbonate (the latter consumes CO 2 and generates HCO 3 − )

Dichloroacetate, which enhances oxidation of lactate

These alternatives do not offer a proven benefit over sodium bicarbonate alone and can cause complications of their own.

Potassium (K+) depletion, common in metabolic acidosis, should be identified through frequent serum K+ monitoring and treated as needed with oral or parenteral potassium chloride.