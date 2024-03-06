Передлежання плаценти

Hospitalization and modified activity for a first episode of bleeding before 36 weeks

Delivery if mother or fetus is unstable

If the woman is stable, cesarean delivery at 36 to 37 6/7weeks

For a first (sentinel) episode of vaginal bleeding before 36 weeks, management consists of hospitalization, modified activity (modified rest), and avoidance of sexual activity, which can cause bleeding by initiating contractions. Modified activity involves refraining from any activity that increases intra-abdominal pressure for a long period of time—eg, women should stay off their feet most of the day. If bleeding stops, ambulation and usually hospital discharge are allowed.

Typically for a second bleeding episode, patients are readmitted and may be kept for observation, sometimes until delivery. Management should be individualized.

Some experts recommend giving corticosteroids to accelerate fetal lung maturity when early delivery may become necessary and gestational age is < 34 weeks. Corticosteroids may be used if bleeding occurs after 34 weeks and before 36 weeks (late preterm period) in patients who have not been given corticosteroids before 34 weeks (1).

Timing of delivery depends on the maternal and/or fetal condition. If the patient is stable, delivery can be done at 36 to 37 6/7 weeks. Documentation of lung maturity is not necessary (2).

Delivery is indicated for any of the following:

Heavy or uncontrolled bleeding

Nonreassuring results of fetal heart monitoring

Maternal hemodynamic instability

Delivery is cesarean for placenta previa. Vaginal delivery may be possible for women with a low-lying placenta if the placental edge is within 1.5 to 2.0 cm of the cervical os and if, after a shared decision-making process, the clinician and patient are comfortable attempting vaginal delivery.

Hemorrhagic shock is treated, if present. Prophylactic Rho(D) immune globulin should be given if the mother has Rh-negative blood.