Пренатальний вплив наркотиків

Opioid exposure in utero can cause withdrawal after delivery. The neonate of a woman who used opioids chronically during pregnancy should be observed for withdrawal symptoms (narcotic abstinence syndrome [NAS]). NAS usually occurs within 72 hours after delivery, although many neonatal units observe infants for 4 or 5 days to be sure there are no significant signs of NAS.

Characteristic signs of NAS include

Irritability

Jitteriness

Hypertonicity

Vomiting and/or diarrhea

Sweating

Seizures

Hyperventilation that causes respiratory alkalosis

Prenatal benzodiazepine exposure may cause similar signs.

There are many scoring systems to help quantify the severity of NAS (see The Opioid Exposed Newborn: Assessment and Pharmacologic Management). Mild NAS symptoms are treated by a few days of swaddling and soothing care to alleviate the physical overarousal and by giving frequent feedings to reduce restlessness. With patience, some problems resolve in about a week.

The Eat, Sleep, Console (ESC) approach for NAS assessment (2, 3) and care is a promising new development that is more family centered. This approach is focused on comfort care and family involvement, and in many centers includes rooming-in with the mother. Some studies have shown that the ESC approach decreases length of stay and results in less opioid exposure for the infant. However, a significant number of infants with NAS require treatment, typically using an opioid, sometimes with the addition of clonidine. Phenobarbital may help but is now considered second-line treatment. Treatment is tapered and stopped over several days or weeks as symptoms subside; many infants require up to 5 weeks of therapy.

There is no consensus on the best medication, but most experts use methadone, morphine, or sometimes tincture of opium. Dosing is based on the weight of the infant and the severity of the symptoms. Typically, a starting dose is given and increased until symptoms are controlled and then slowly tapered (4).

The addition of clonidine may reduce the duration of drug treatment needed in full-term infants. However, clonidine should not be given to preterm infants because of the risk of bradycardia. If clonidine is used, blood pressure should be monitored as the clonidine dose is tapered because there can be rebound hypertension.

The incidence of SUID/SIDS is greater among infants born to women with an opioid use disorder but is still low, so routine use of home cardiorespiratory monitors is not recommended for these infants.