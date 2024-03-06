Передчасні пологи

History and physical examination

Diagnosis of preterm labor is based on signs of labor and length of the pregnancy.

Anovaginal cultures for group B streptococci are done, and antibiotic prophylaxis is initiated (and then discontinued if cultures are negative). Urinalysis and urine culture are done to check for cystitis and pyelonephritis. Cervical cultures are done to check for STIs if suggested by risk factors and if the patient has not been tested recently.

Many women with preterm contractions are not in labor, and some women diagnosed with preterm labor do not progress to delivery.