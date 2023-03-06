Бактеріальний вагіноз (БВ)

Bacterial vaginosis is a dysbiosis, a complex alteration of vaginal flora, in which lactobacilli decrease and anaerobic pathogens overgrow. Symptoms include a yellow-green or gray, thin, malodorous vaginal discharge. Diagnosis is confirmed by evaluation of vaginal secretions. Treatment is usually with oral or topical metronidazole or topical clindamycin.

Bacterial vaginosis is the most common infectious vaginitis. The pathogenesis is unclear but involves the overgrowth of multiple bacterial pathogens and a decrease in the usual lactobacillus-predominant vaginal flora (1).

Anaerobic pathogens that overgrow include Prevotella species, Peptostreptococcus species, Gardnerella vaginalis, Mobiluncus species, and Mycoplasma hominis, which increase in concentration by 10- to 100-fold and replace the lactobacilli that usually maintain a normal vaginal environment.

Risk factors for bacterial vaginosis are the same as those for sexually transmitted infections, including multiple sex partners, sharing of sex toys, and inconsistent or incorrect use of condoms or dental dams. However, bacterial vaginosis can occur in people who have never had vaginal intercourse, and treating a male sex partner does not appear to affect subsequent incidence in sexually active heterosexual women. Use of an intrauterine device is also a risk factor.

Bacterial vaginosis appears to increase the risk of pelvic inflammatory disease, postabortion and postpartum endometritis, and posthysterectomy vaginal cuff infection. In pregnancy, bacterial vaginosis is associated with an increased risk of chorioamnionitis, prelabor rupture of membranes, preterm labor, and preterm birth.

Symptoms and Signs of Bacterial Vaginosis Vaginal discharge due to bacterial vaginosis is yellow-green or gray, thin, and malodorous, usually with a fishy odor that often becomes stronger when the discharge is more alkaline—after coitus and during menses. Pruritus, irritation, erythema, and edema are not common.

Diagnosis of Bacterial Vaginosis Pelvic examination

Vaginal pH and microscopy

If microscopy is unavailable, sometimes nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) For bacterial vaginosis to be diagnosed, 3 of 4 criteria (Amsel criteria) must be present: Yellow-green or gray discharge

Vaginal secretion pH > 4.5

Fishy odor on the whiff test (application of potassium hydroxide)

Fishy odor on the whiff test (application of potassium hydroxide)

Clue cells on saline (0.9%) wet mount Speculum Examination in Bacterial Vaginosis Зображення By permission of the publisher. From Spitzer M, Mann M. In Atlas of Clinical Gynecology: Gynecologic Pathology. Edited by M Stenchever (series editor) and B Goff. Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 1998. Clue Cells Зображення Image obtained from the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Clue cells (bacteria adhering to epithelial cells and sometimes obscuring their cell margins) are identified by microscopic examination of a saline wet mount. Presence of white blood cells on a saline wet mount suggests a concomitant infection (possibly trichomonal, gonorrheal, or chlamydial cervicitis) and the need for additional testing. NAATs are commercially available for clinical use. If microscopy is unavailable, the diagnosis is inconclusive, or the patient remains symptomatic, a NAAT should be considered.

Treatment of Bacterial Vaginosis Metronidazole or clindamycin The following treatments for bacterial vaginosis are equally effective (see CDC: Sexually Transmitted Infections Treatment Guidelines, 2021): Oral metronidazole 500 mg twice a day for 7 days

Metronidazole 0.75% gel 5 g (one applicator full) intravaginally once a day for 5 days

2% clindamycin vaginal cream once a day for 7 days For topical treatments, metronidazole is preferred; clindamycin is an alternative option. Oral metronidazole is the treatment of choice for patients who are not pregnant. For pregnant patients, topical regimens are preferred because systemic effects are possible with oral medications. Women treated with clindamycin cream should not use latex products (ie, condoms or diaphragms) for contraception because the cream weakens latex. Secnidazole 2 g orally once is another option for treating bacterial vaginosis. Because only one dose is needed, secnidazole may improve patient compliance. Treatment of sex partners is not recommended. For vaginitis during the 1st trimester of pregnancy, metronidazole vaginal gel should be used, although treatment during pregnancy has not been shown to lower the risk of pregnancy complications. To prevent endometritis, clinicians may give oral metronidazole prophylactically before elective abortion to all patients or only to those who test positive for bacterial vaginosis. When treated, symptomatic bacterial vaginosis usually resolves in a few days but commonly recurs. If it recurs often (current infection and at least 2 previous episodes within the previous 12 months), ongoing suppressive antibiotics may be required. Suppressive therapy using the metronidazole gel 2 times a week for 16 weeks may be considered in patients with recurrent bacterial vaginosis.