Повторна втрата вагітності

Causes of recurrent pregnancy loss may be maternal, paternal, fetal, or placental.

Common maternal causes include

Uterine or cervical abnormalities (eg, polyps, myomas, adhesions, cervical insufficiency)

Maternal (or paternal) chromosomal abnormalities (eg, balanced translocations)

Poorly controlled chronic disorders (eg, hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, diabetes mellitus, hypertension, chronic kidney disease)

Acquired thrombotic disorders (eg, related to antiphospholipid syndrome with lupus anticoagulant, anticardiolipin [IgG or IgM], or anti-beta2 glycoprotein I [IgG or IgM]) are associated with ≥ 3 recurrent losses after 10 weeks, after other maternal and genetic causes have been excluded. Loss of one or more apparently normal pregnancies after 10 weeks can raise suspicion of antiphospholipid syndrome (1). The association with hereditary thrombotic disorders is less clear but does not appear to be strong, except for possibly factor V Leiden mutation.

Paternal causes are less clear, but risk of miscarriage is higher if the man has certain semen analysis abnormalities. Paternal age > 35 has been studied, but data about increased risk of spontaneous abortion were conflicting.

Placental causes include preexisting chronic disorders that are poorly controlled (eg, systemic lupus erythematosus [SLE], chronic hypertension).

Fetal causes are usually

Chromosomal or genetic abnormalities

Anatomic malformations

Chromosomal abnormalities in the fetus may cause 50% of miscarriages; pregnancy losses due to chromosomal abnormalities are more common during early pregnancy. Aneuploidy is involved in up to 80% of all spontaneous abortions occurring at < 10 weeks gestation but in < 15% of those occurring at ≥ 20 weeks.

Whether a history of recurrent pregnancy loss increases risk of fetal growth restriction and premature delivery in subsequent pregnancies depends on the cause of the losses.