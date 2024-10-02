skip to main content
Загальні відомості про імунодефіцити

ЗаJames Fernandez, MD, PhD, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine at Case Western Reserve University
Переглянуто/перевірено жовт. 2024

Immunodeficiency disorders are associated with or predispose patients to various complications, including infections, autoimmune disorders, and lymphomas and other cancers. Primary immunodeficiencies are genetically determined and can be hereditary; secondary immunodeficiencies are acquired and much more common. Diagnosis usually involves immune function testing. Treatment includes preventing and treating infections and replacing immune components.

Evaluation of immunodeficiency includes history, physical examination, and immune function testing. Testing varies based on the following:

  • Whether a primary or secondary immunodeficiency is suspected

  • For a primary immunodeficiency, which component of the immune system is thought to be deficient

Первинні імунодефіцити

These disorders are genetically determined; they may occur alone or as part of a syndrome. In 2022, the International Union of Immunological Societies reported that 485 inborn errors of immunity have been linked to primary immunodeficiency disorders (1). Only approximately 20 to 30% of current primary immunodeficiencies have an identified genetic mutation.

Primary immunodeficiencies typically manifest during infancy and childhood as abnormally frequent (recurrent) or unusual infections. Although incidence rates vary widely depending upon the source, a systematic review of data from primary immunodeficiency registries worldwide suggest that approximately 70% of patients are < 20 years at onset of symptoms; because transmission is often X-linked, 60% are male (2). Overall incidence of symptomatic disease is approximately 1/280 people.

Primary immunodeficiencies are classified by the main component of the immune system that is deficient, absent, or defective:

As more molecular defects are defined, classifying immunodeficiencies by their molecular defects will become more appropriate (3).

Primary immunodeficiency syndromes are genetically determined immunodeficiencies with infectious and noninfectious manifestations. The noninfectious manifestations can present before the infectious complications of immunodeficiency. Examples are ataxia-telangiectasia, cartilage-hair hypoplasia, DiGeorge syndrome, hyper-IgE syndrome, and Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome. Despite the presence of immunodeficiencies, some patients also develop autoimmune disorders.

Immunodeficiency typically manifests as recurrent infections. The age at which recurrent infections began provides a clue as to which component of the immune system is affected. Other characteristic findings tentatively suggest a clinical diagnosis (see table Characteristic Clinical Findings in Some Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders). However, tests are needed to confirm a diagnosis of immunodeficiency (see table Initial and Additional Laboratory Tests for Immunodeficiency). If clinical findings or initial tests suggest a specific disorder of immune cell or complement function, additional tests are indicated for confirmation (see table Specific and Advanced Laboratory Tests for Immunodeficiency).

Treatment and prognosis of primary immunodeficiency disorders depend on the specific disorder (4).

Дефіцити гуморального імунітету

Humoral immunity deficiencies (B-cell defects) that cause antibody deficiencies account for 50 to 60% of primary immunodeficiencies (see table Humoral Immunity Deficiencies) (5). Serum antibody titers decrease, predisposing to bacterial infections.

The most common B-cell disorder is

Selective IgA deficiency is the most common B-cell disorder, but many patients are asymptomatic. Common variable immunodeficiency (CVID) is the most common symptomatic humoral immunodeficiency.

For diagnostic evaluation of humoral immunity deficiencies, see Approach to the Patient With Suspected Immunodeficiency and table Specific and Advanced Laboratory Tests for Immunodeficiency.

Таблиця
Таблиця

Дефіцити гуморального імунітету

Disorder

Inheritance

Some Affected Genes

Clinical Findings

Common variable immunodeficiency

Variable

ARHGEF1ATP6AP1BAFFRCD19CD27CD81,CTLA4, CR2 CXCR4DCLRE1CGATA2, ICOS, IKZF1IL21, IL21RIRF2BP2JAK3, KDM6AKMT2DLRBAMS4A1NFKB1NFKB2NSMCE3PIK3CD, PIK3R1PLCG2PRKCDRAC2RAG1RAG2, SH3KBP1STAT3, STXBP2TACI, TNFRSF13BTNFRSF13CTNFSF12VAV1

Recurrent sinopulmonary infections, autoimmune disorders (eg, immune thrombocytopenia, autoimmune hemolytic anemia), malabsorption, giardiasis, granulomatous interstitial lung disease, nodular lymphoid hyperplasia of the GI tract, bronchiectasis, lymphocytic interstitial pneumonia, splenomegaly; in 10%, gastric carcinoma and lymphoma

Usually diagnosed in patients aged 20–40 years

Hyper-IgM syndrome with AID or UNG deficiencies

Autosomal recessive

AID, UNG

Similar to X-linked hyper-IgM syndrome but with lymphoid hyperplasia

No leukopenia

Hyper-IgM syndrome with CD40 deficiency

Autosomal recessive

CD40

Similar to X-linked hyper-IgM syndrome

Lymphoid hypoplasia, neutropenia

Hyper-IgM syndrome with CD40 ligand deficiency

X-linked

CD40 ligand (CD40L)

Similar to X-linked agammaglobulinemia (eg, recurrent pyogenic bacterial sinopulmonary infections) but greater frequency of Pneumocystis jirovecii pneumonia, cryptosporidiosis, severe neutropenia, and lymphoid hypoplasia

Selective antibody deficiency with normal immunoglobulins

Unknown

Recurrent sinopulmonary infections

Sometimes atopic manifestations (eg, atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic rhinitis)

Can occur in mild, moderate, severe, and memory phenotypes

Selective IgA deficiency

Unknown

In some cases, TACI

Most often asymptomatic

Recurrent sinopulmonary infections, diarrhea, allergies (including anaphylactic reactions to blood products [rare]), autoimmune disorders (eg, celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease, SLE, chronic active hepatitis)

Transient hypogammaglobulinemia of infancy

Unknown

Usually asymptomatic

Sometimes recurrent sinopulmonary or GI infections, candidiasis, meningitis

X-linked agammaglobulinemia

X-linked

BTK

Recurrent sinopulmonary and skin infections during infancy, transient neutropenia, lymphoid hypoplasia

Persistent CNS infections resulting from live-attenuated oral polio vaccine, echoviruses, or coxsackieviruses

Increased risk of infectious arthritis, bronchiectasis, and certain cancers

AID = activation-dependent (induced) cytidine deaminase; ARHGEF1 = Rho guanine nucleotide exchange factor 1; ATP6AP1 = ATPase H+ transporting accessory protein 1;BAFFR = B-cell activating factor receptor; BTK = Bruton tyrosine kinase; C = complement; CAML = calcium-modulator and cyclophilin ligand; CD = clusters of differentiation; CD19 = CD19 molecule; CD27 = CD27 molecule; CD81 = CD81 molecule; CNS = central nervous system; CR2= complement receptor 2; CTLA4 = cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4; CXCR4 = C-X-C motif chemokine receptor 4; DCLRE1C = DNA cross-link repair 1C; GATA2= GATA binding protein 2; GI = gastrointestinal; ICOS = inducible T-cell co-stimulator; IKZF1 = IKAROS family zinc finger 1; IL21 = interleukin 21; IL21R = interleukin 21 receptor; IRF2BP2 = interferon regulatory factor 2 binding protein 2;JAK3= Janus kinase 3; KDM6A = lysine demethylase 6A; KMT2D = lysine methyltransferase 2D; LRBA = LPS responsive beige-like anchor protein; MS4A1 = membrane spanning 4-domains A1; NFKB1 = nuclear factor kappa B subunit 1;NKFKB2 = nuclear factor kappa B subunit 2; NSMCE3 = NSE3 homolog, SMC5-SMC6 complex component; PIK3CD = phosphatidyl 3-kinase catalytic subunit delta; PIK3R1 = phosphoinositide-3-kinase regulatory subunit 1; PLCG2 = phospholipase C gamma 2; PRKCD = protein kinase C delta; RAC2 = Rac family small GTPase 2; RAG1 = recombination activating 1; RAG2= recombination activating 2; SH3KBP1 = SH3 domain containing kinase binding protein 1; SLE = systemic lupus erythematosus; STAT3= signal transducer and activator of transcription 3; STXBP2 = syntaxin binding protein 2; TACI= transmembrane activator and CAML interactor; TNFRSF13B = TNF receptor superfamily member 13B; TNFRSF13C = TNF receptor superfamily member 13C; TNFSF12 = TNF superfamily member 12; UNG= uracil DNA glycosylase; VAV1 = vav guanine nucleotide exchange factor 1.

Дефіцити клітинного імунітету

Cellular immunity deficiencies (T-cell defects) account for approximately 5 to 10% of primary immunodeficiencies and predispose to infection by viruses, Pneumocystis jirovecii, fungi, other opportunistic organisms, and many common pathogens (see table Cellular Immunity Deficiencies). T-cell disorders also cause immunoglobulin (Ig) deficiencies because the B- and T-cell immune systems are interdependent.

The most common T-cell disorders are

Primary natural killer cell defects, which are very rare, may predispose to viral infections (specifically herpesvirus infection) and tumors.

Secondary natural killer cell defects can occur in patients who have various other primary or secondary immunodeficiencies, frequently in those with cancer or autoimmune disease and in those taking certain medications (6, 7).

For diagnostic evaluation of cellular immunity deficiencies, see tables Initial and Additional Laboratory Tests for Immunodeficiency and Specific and Advanced Laboratory Tests for Immunodeficiency.

Таблиця
Таблиця

Дефіцити клітинного імунітету

Disorder

Inheritance

Gene Affected

Clinical Findings

Chronic mucocutaneous candidiasis

Autosomal dominant or recessive

STAT1 (dominant)

AIRE (recessive)

Persistent or recurrent candidal infections, onychomycosis, autosomal recessive autoimmune polyendocrinopathy–candidosis-ectodermal dystrophy (with hypoparathyroidism and adrenal insufficiency)

DiGeorge syndrome

Autosomal dominant

Genes at chromosomal region 22q11.2

Genes at chromosome 10p13

Characteristic facial appearance with low-set ears, a congenital heart disorder (eg, aortic arch abnormalities), thymic hypoplasia or aplasia, hypoparathyroidism with hypocalcemic tetany, recurrent infections, developmental delay

X-linked lymphoproliferative syndrome

X-linked

SH2D1A (type 1)

XIAP (type 2)

Asymptomatic until onset of Epstein-Barr virus infection, then fulminant or fatal infectious mononucleosis with liver failure, B-cell lymphomas, splenomegaly, aplastic anemia

Zeta-associated protein 70 (ZAP-70) deficiency

Autosomal recessive

ZAP-70

Common and opportunistic infections

No CD8 cells

AIRE = autoimmune regulator; CD = clusters of differentiation; SH2D1A = SH2 domain containing 1A; STAT = signal transducer and activator of transcription; XIAP = X-linked inhibitor of apoptosis.

Комбіновані дефіцити гуморального та клітинного імунітету

Combined humoral and cellular immunity deficiencies (B- and T-cell defects) account for approximately 20% of primary immunodeficiencies (see table Combined Humoral and Cellular Immunity Deficiencies).

The most important form is

In some forms of combined immunodeficiency (eg, purine nucleoside phosphorylase deficiency), Ig levels are normal or elevated, but because of inadequate T-cell function, antibody formation is impaired.

For diagnostic evaluation of combined humoral and cellular immunodeficiencies, see table Specific and Advanced Laboratory Tests for Immunodeficiency.

Таблиця
Таблиця

Комбіновані дефіцити гуморального та клітинного імунітету

Disorder

Inheritance

Gene Affected

Clinical Findings

Ataxia-telangiectasia

Autosomal recessive

ATM

Ataxia, telangiectasias, recurrent sinopulmonary infections, endocrine abnormalities (eg, gonadal dysgenesis, testicular atrophy, diabetes mellitus), increased risk of cancer

Cartilage-hair hypoplasia

Autosomal recessive

RMRP

Short-limbed dwarfism, common and opportunistic infections

Combined immunodeficiency with inadequate but not absent T-cell function and normal or elevated immunoglobulins

Autosomal recessive or X-linked

NEMO

Common and opportunistic infections, lymphopenia, lymphadenopathy, hepatosplenomegaly, skin lesions resembling those of Langerhans cell histiocytosis in some patients

Hyper-IgE syndrome

Autosomal dominant or recessive

STAT3 (dominant)

TYK2, DOCK8 (recessive)

Sinopulmonary infections; staphylococcal abscesses of skin, lungs, joints, and viscera; pulmonary pneumatoceles; pruritic dermatitis; coarse facial features; delayed shedding of baby teeth; osteopenia; recurrent fractures; tissue and blood eosinophilia

MHC antigen deficiencies

Autosomal recessive

Various including, RFX, RFXANK, RFX5, and RFXAP

Common and opportunistic infections

Severe combined immunodeficiency

Autosomal recessive or X-linked

Various, including JAK3, PTPRC (CD45), RAG1, RAG2 (autosomal recessive)

IL-2RG (X-linked)

Oral candidiasis, Pneumocystis jirovecii pneumonia, diarrhea before 6 months, failure to thrive, graft vs host disease, absent thymic shadow, lymphopenia, bone abnormalities (in ADA deficiency), exfoliative dermatitis as part of Omenn syndrome*

Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome

X-linked recessive

WASP

Typically, pyogenic and opportunistic infections, eczema, thrombocytopenia

Possibly gastrointestinal bleeding (eg, bloody diarrhea), recurrent respiratory infections, cancer (in 10% of patients > 10 years), varicella-zoster virus infection, herpesvirus infection

* Omenn syndrome is an autosomal recessive form of severe SCID causing erythroderma, desquamation, alopecia, chronic diarrhea, failure to thrive, lymphadenopathy, eosinophilia, hepatosplenomegaly, and elevated serum IgE levels.

ADA =adenosine deaminase; ATM = ataxia telangiectasia–mutated; DOCK = dedicator of cytokinesis; IL-2RG = IL-2 receptor gamma; JAK = Janus kinase; MHC = major histocompatibility complex; NEMO = nuclear factor–kappa-B essential modulator; PTPRC = protein tyrosine phosphatase, receptor type, C; RAG = recombination activating gene; RFX = regulatory factor X; RFXANK = RFX containing ankyrin repeats; RFXAP = RFX-associated protein; RMRP = ribonuclease mitochondrial RNA-processing; SCID = severe combined immunodeficiency; STAT = signal transducer and activator of transcription; TYK = tyrosine kinase; WASP = Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome protein.

Дефекти фагоцитів

Phagocytic cell defects account for 10 to 15% of primary immunodeficiencies; the ability of phagocytic cells (eg, monocytes, macrophages, granulocytes such as neutrophils and eosinophils) to kill pathogens is impaired (see table Phagocytic Cell Defects). Cutaneous staphylococcal and gram-negative infections are characteristic.

The most common (although still rare) phagocytic cell defects are

For diagnostic evaluation of phagocytic cell defects, see tables Initial and Additional Laboratory Tests for Immunodeficiency and Specific and Advanced Laboratory Tests for Immunodeficiency.

Таблиця
Таблиця

Дефекти фагоцитів

Disorder

Inheritance

Genes Affected

Clinical Findings

Chédiak-Higashi syndrome

Autosomal recessive

LYST (CHS1)

Oculocutaneous albinism, recurrent infections, fever, jaundice, hepatosplenomegaly, lymphadenopathy, neuropathy, pancytopenia, bleeding diathesis

Chronic granulomatous disease

X-linked or autosomal recessive

gp91phox (CYBB; X-linked)

p22phox, p47phox, p67phox (autosomal recessive)

Granulomatous lesions in the lungs, liver, lymph nodes, and gastrointestinal and genitourinary tracts (causing obstruction); lymphadenitis; hepatosplenomegaly; skin, lymph node, lung, liver, and perianal abscesses; osteomyelitis; pneumonia; staphylococcal, gram-negative, and aspergillus infections

Leukocyte adhesion deficiency

Autosomal recessive

ITGB2 gene, encoding CD18 of beta-2 integrins (type 1)

GDP-fucose transporter gene (type 2)

Soft-tissue infections, periodontitis, poor wound healing, delayed umbilical cord detachment, leukocytosis, no formation of pus

Developmental delay (type 2)

Mendelian susceptibility to mycobacterial disease (MSMD)

Autosomal dominant or recessive

Defects in genes encoding the IFN-gamma receptor, IL-12, or the IL-12 receptor

Mycobacterial infections

Varying clinical severity based on genetic defect

Cyclic neutropenia

Autosomal dominant

ELA2

Pyogenic bacterial infections during recurrent episodes of neutropenia (eg, every 14 to 35 days)

CD = clusters of differentiation; CHS = Chédiak-Higashi syndrome; CYBB= cytochrome b-245, beta polypeptide; ELA= elastase; GDP = glucose diphosphate; gp = glycoprotein; IFN = interferon; IL = interleukin; ITGB2= integrin beta-2; LYST= lysosomal transporter.

Дефіцити комплементу

Complement deficiencies are rare ( 2% of primary immunodeficiencies); they include isolated deficiencies of complement components or inhibitors and may be hereditary or acquired (see table Complement Deficiencies). Hereditary deficiencies are autosomal recessive except for deficiencies of C1 inhibitor, which is autosomal dominant, and properdin, which is X-linked. The deficiencies result in defective opsonization, phagocytosis, and lysis of pathogens and in defective clearance of antigen-antibody complexes.

The most serious consequences are

  • Recurrent infection, which is due to defective opsonization

  • Autoimmune disorders (eg, systemic lupus erythematosus, glomerulonephritis), which are due to defective clearance of antigen-antibody complexes

A deficiency in a complement regulatory protein, C1 inhibitor, causes hereditary angioedema.

Complement deficiencies can affect the classical and/or alternate pathways of the complement system. The alternate pathway shares C3 and C5 through C9 with the classical pathway but has additional components: factor D, factor B, properdin (P), and regulatory factors H and I.

For diagnostic evaluation of complement deficiencies, see tables Initial and Additional Laboratory Tests for Immunodeficiency and Specific and Advanced Laboratory Tests for Immunodeficiency.

Таблиця
Таблиця

Дефіцити комплементу

Disorder

Inheritance

Clinical Findings

C1

Autosomal recessive

SLE

C2

Autosomal recessive

SLE, recurrent pyogenic infections with encapsulated bacteria (especially pneumococcal) that start in early childhood, other autoimmune disorders (eg, glomerulonephritis, idiopathic inflammatory myopathy, vasculitis, IgA-associated vasculitis, Hodgkin lymphoma)

C3

Autosomal recessive

Recurrent pyogenic infections with encapsulated bacteria that start at birth, glomerulonephritis, other antigen-antibody complex disorders, sepsis

C4

Autosomal recessive

SLE, other autoimmune disorders (eg, IgA nephropathy, progressive systemic sclerosis, IgA-associated vasculitis, type 1 diabetes mellitus, autoimmune hepatitis)

C5, C6, C7, C8, C9 (membrane attack complex)

Autosomal recessive

Recurrent Neisseria meningitidis and disseminated N. gonorrhoeae infections

Complement deficiencies in the MBL pathway

MBL

Autosomal recessive

Recurrent pyogenic infections with encapsulated bacteria that start at birth; unexplained sepsis; increased severity of infection in secondary immunodeficiencies due to corticosteroid use, cystic fibrosis, or chronic lung disorders

MASP-2

Unknown

Autoimmune disorders (eg, inflammatory bowel disease, erythema multiforme), recurrent pyogenic infections with encapsulated bacteria (eg, Streptococcus pneumoniae)

Complement deficiencies in the alternative pathway

Factor B

Autosomal recessive

Pyogenic infections

Factor D

Autosomal

Pyogenic infections

Properdin

X-linked

Increased risk of fulminant neisserial infection

Complement regulatory protein deficiencies

C1 inhibitor

Autosomal dominant

Angioedema

Factor I

Autosomal codominant

Same as C3 deficiency

Factor H

Autosomal codominant

Same as C3 deficiency

Hemolytic-uremic syndrome

Decay accelerating factor

Autosomal recessive

Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria

Complement receptor (CR) deficiencies

CR1

Acquired

Secondary finding in immune (antigen-antibody) complex–mediated disease

CR3

Autosomal recessive

Leukocyte adhesion deficiency (recurrent Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections)

C = complement; MASP = mannose-binding lectin-associated serine protease; MBL = mannose-binding lectin; SLE = systemic lupus erythematosus.

Довідкові матеріали щодо первинного імунодефіциту

Вторинні імунодефіцити

Causes (see table Some Disorders That Cause Secondary Immunodeficiency) include

  • Systemic disorders (eg, diabetes, undernutrition, HIV infection)

  • Immunosuppressive treatments (eg, cytotoxic chemotherapy, bone marrow ablation before transplantation, radiation therapy)

  • Prolonged serious illness

Secondary immunodeficiency also occurs among patients who are critically ill, older, or hospitalized. Prolonged serious illness may impair immune responses; impairment is often reversible if the underlying illness resolves. Rarely, prolonged exposure to toxic substances (eg, certain pesticides, benzene) can be immunosuppressive.

Таблиця
Таблиця

Деякі захворювання, що викликають вторинні імунодефіцити

Category

Examples

Endocrine

Diabetes mellitus

Gastrointestinal

Hepatic insufficiency

Hepatitis

Intestinal lymphangiectasia

Protein-losing enteropathy

Hematologic

Aplastic anemia

Cancers (eg, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, Hodgkin lymphoma)

Graft-vs-host disease

Sickle cell disease

Splenectomy

Iatrogenic

Certain medications, such as chemotherapy agents, immunosuppressants, corticosteroids; radiation therapy; splenectomy

Infectious

Viral infections (eg, cytomegalovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, HIV, measles virus, varicella-zoster virus)

Bacterial infections

Rare bacterial infections with superantigens (antigens that can activate large numbers of T cells, resulting in massive cytokine production, most notably from Staphylococcus aureus)

Mycobacterial infections

Nutritional

Alcohol use disorder

Undernutrition

Physiologic

Physiologic immunodeficiency in infants due to immaturity of the immune system

Pregnancy

Renal

Chronic kidney disease

Nephrotic syndrome

Uremia

Rheumatologic

Systemic lupus erythematosus

Other

Burns

Cancers

Chromosomal abnormalities (eg, Down syndrome)

Congenital asplenia

Critical and chronic illness

Histiocytosis

Sarcoidosis

Таблиця
Таблиця

Деякі лікарські препарати, що викликають імуносупресію

Class

Examples

Antiseizure medications

Lamotrigine

Phenytoin

Valproate

Biologics and small molecules

Interleukin (IL)-1 inhibitors (eg, anakinra)

IL-6 inhibitors (eg, tocilizumab)

IL-17 inhibitors (eg, brodalumab)

Tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors (eg, adalimumab, etanercept, infliximab)

T-cell activation inhibitors (eg, abatacept, basiliximab)

CD20 inhibitors (eg, rituximab, ofatumumab)

CD3 inhibitors (eg, muromonab-CD3)

Complement inhibitors (eg, sutimlimab, pegcetacoplan, eculizumab, avacopan)

Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors (eg, ruxolitinib)

Other B cell–targeting medications (eg, blinatumomab, belimumab, axicabtagene ciloleucel [CART-T therapy])

Calcineurin inhibitors

Cyclosporine

Tacrolimus

Voclosporin

Corticosteroids

Methylprednisolone

Prednisone

Cytotoxic chemotherapy agents

Multiple (see Systemic Antineoplastic Therapy)

Immunosuppressive immunoglobulins

Antilymphocyte globulin

Antithymocyte globulin

Purine metabolism inhibitors

Azathioprine

Mycophenolate

Rapamycins

Everolimus

Sirolimus

Immunodeficiency can result from loss of serum proteins (particularly immunoglobulin G [IgG] and albumin) through the following:

  • The kidneys in nephrotic syndrome

  • The skin in severe burns or dermatitis

  • The gastrointestinal (GI) tract in enteropathy

Enteropathy may also lead to lymphocyte loss, resulting in lymphopenia.

Treatment focuses on the underlying disorder; for example, a diet high in medium-chain triglycerides may decrease loss of immunoglobulins and lymphocytes from the gastrointestinal tract and be remarkably beneficial.

If a specific secondary immunodeficiency disorder is suspected clinically, testing should focus on that disorder (eg, diabetes, HIV infection, cystic fibrosis, primary ciliary dyskinesia).

Geriatrics Essentials: Immunodeficiency

Some decrease in immunity occurs with aging. For example, in older adults, the thymus tends to produce fewer naive T cells; thus, fewer T cells are available to respond to new antigens. The total number of T cells does not decrease (because of oligoclonality), but these cells can recognize only a limited number of antigens.

Signal transduction (transmission of antigen-binding signal across the cell membrane into the cell) is impaired, making T cells less likely to respond to antigens. Also, helper T cells may be less likely to signal B cells to produce antibodies.

The number of neutrophils does not decrease, but these cells become less effective in phagocytosis and microbicidal action.

Undernutrition, common among older adults, impairs immune responses. Calcium, zinc, and vitamin E are particularly important to immunity. Risk of calcium deficiency is increased in older adults, partly because with aging, the intestine becomes less able to absorb calcium. Also, older adults may not ingest enough calcium in their diet. Zinc deficiency is very common among adults living in institutional settings and homebound patients.

Certain disorders (eg, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, undernutrition), which are more common among older adults, and certain therapies (eg, immunosuppressants, immunomodulatory medications and treatments), which older adults are more likely to use, can also impair immunity.

Ключові моменти

  • Secondary (acquired) immunodeficiencies are much more common than primary (genetic) immunodeficiencies.

  • Primary immunodeficiencies can affect humoral immunity (most commonly), cellular immunity, both humoral and cellular immunity, phagocytic cells, or the complement system.

  • Some patients who have primary immunodeficiencies may have noninfectious manifestations that can present earlier than the infectious complications of the immunodeficiency.

  • Immunity tends to decrease with aging partly because of age-related changes; also, conditions that impair immunity (eg, certain disorders, use of certain medications) are more common among older adults.

