Загальні відомості про імунодефіцити

These disorders are genetically determined; they may occur alone or as part of a syndrome. In 2022, the International Union of Immunological Societies reported that 485 inborn errors of immunity have been linked to primary immunodeficiency disorders (1). Only approximately 20 to 30% of current primary immunodeficiencies have an identified genetic mutation.

Primary immunodeficiencies typically manifest during infancy and childhood as abnormally frequent (recurrent) or unusual infections. Although incidence rates vary widely depending upon the source, a systematic review of data from primary immunodeficiency registries worldwide suggest that approximately 70% of patients are < 20 years at onset of symptoms; because transmission is often X-linked, 60% are male (2). Overall incidence of symptomatic disease is approximately 1/280 people.

Primary immunodeficiencies are classified by the main component of the immune system that is deficient, absent, or defective:

As more molecular defects are defined, classifying immunodeficiencies by their molecular defects will become more appropriate (3).

Primary immunodeficiency syndromes are genetically determined immunodeficiencies with infectious and noninfectious manifestations. The noninfectious manifestations can present before the infectious complications of immunodeficiency. Examples are ataxia-telangiectasia, cartilage-hair hypoplasia, DiGeorge syndrome, hyper-IgE syndrome, and Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome. Despite the presence of immunodeficiencies, some patients also develop autoimmune disorders.

Immunodeficiency typically manifests as recurrent infections. The age at which recurrent infections began provides a clue as to which component of the immune system is affected. Other characteristic findings tentatively suggest a clinical diagnosis (see table Characteristic Clinical Findings in Some Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders). However, tests are needed to confirm a diagnosis of immunodeficiency (see table Initial and Additional Laboratory Tests for Immunodeficiency). If clinical findings or initial tests suggest a specific disorder of immune cell or complement function, additional tests are indicated for confirmation (see table Specific and Advanced Laboratory Tests for Immunodeficiency).

Treatment and prognosis of primary immunodeficiency disorders depend on the specific disorder (4).

Combined humoral and cellular immunity deficiencies (B- and T-cell defects) account for approximately 20% of primary immunodeficiencies (see table Combined Humoral and Cellular Immunity Deficiencies). The most important form is Severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) In some forms of combined immunodeficiency (eg, purine nucleoside phosphorylase deficiency), Ig levels are normal or elevated, but because of inadequate T-cell function, antibody formation is impaired. For diagnostic evaluation of combined humoral and cellular immunodeficiencies, see table Specific and Advanced Laboratory Tests for Immunodeficiency.