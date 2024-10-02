Синдром Віскота-Олдріча

Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome is an immunodeficiency disorder that involves a combined B-cell and T-cell defect and is characterized by recurrent infection, eczema, and thrombocytopenia. Diagnosis involves assessment of immunoglobulin levels, platelet count and volume, and white blood cell function. Treatment is prophylactic antibiotics and immune globulins and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

(See also Overview of Immunodeficiency Disorders and Approach to the Patient With an Immunodeficiency Disorder.)

Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome is a primary immunodeficiency disorder that involves combined humoral and cellular immunity deficiencies.

Inheritance is X-linked recessive. Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome is caused by mutations in the gene that encodes the Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome protein (WASP), a cytoplasmic protein necessary for normal B-cell and T-cell signaling. Thrombocytopenia likely occurs due to various reasons, including increased platelet clearance, ineffective thrombocytopoiesis, and/or decreased platelet survival (1).

Because B-cell and T-cell functions are impaired, infections with pyogenic bacteria and opportunistic organisms, particularly viruses and Pneumocystis jirovecii, develop. Infections with varicella zoster virus and herpes simplex virus are common.

Довідковий матеріал загального характеру 1. Shcherbina A, Rosen FS, Remold-O'Donnell E: Pathological events in platelets of Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome patients. Br J Haematol 106(4):875–883, 1999. doi:10.1046/j.1365-2141.1999.01637.x

Symptoms and Signs of Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome The first manifestations are often hemorrhagic (usually bloody diarrhea, melena, purpura, epistaxis, hematuria), followed by recurrent respiratory infections, eczema, and thrombocytopenia. Cancers, especially B-cell lymphomas (EBV+) and acute lymphocytic leukemia, develop in approximately 10% of patients > 10 years.

Diagnosis of Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome Immunoglobulin levels

Platelet count and volume assessment

White blood cell function tests (eg, neutrophil chemotaxis, T-cell function) Diagnosis of Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome is based on the following: Decreased T-cell count and function

Elevated IgE and IgA levels

Low IgM levels

Low or normal IgG levels

Decreased natural killer cell cytotoxicity

Impaired neutrophil chemotaxis

Thrombocytopenia Antibodies to polysaccharide antigens (eg, blood group antigens A and B) may be selectively deficient; quantitative immunoglobulin response to polysaccharide vaccines (eg, pneumococcal vaccine) is usually measured. Platelets are small and defective, and splenic destruction of platelets is increased, causing thrombocytopenia. Mutation analysis may be used to confirm the diagnosis if there is clinical and laboratory evidence of Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome. Genetic testing is recommended for first-degree relatives. Because risk of lymphoma and leukemia is increased, a complete blood count with differential is usually done every 6 months. Acute changes in symptoms related to B-cell dysfunction require more in-depth evaluations.