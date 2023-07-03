Бронхоектаз

Prevention of exacerbations with regular vaccinations and sometimes suppressive antibiotics

Measures to help clear airway secretions

Bronchodilators and sometimes inhaled corticosteroids if reversible airway obstruction is present

Antibiotics and bronchodilators for acute exacerbations

Early treatment with antivirals of any viral infections, particularly influenza and COVID-19

Sometimes surgical resection for localized disease with intractable symptoms or bleeding

Lung transplantation in carefully selected patients who have advanced disease despite maximal therapy

The key treatment goals are to control symptoms and improve quality of life, reduce the frequency of exacerbations, and preserve lung function (1, 2).

As for all patients with chronic pulmonary disease, recommendations include the following:

Airway clearance techniques are used to reduce chronic cough in patients with significant sputum production and mucous plugging and to reduce symptoms during exacerbations. Such techniques include regular exercise, chest physiotherapy with postural drainage and chest percussion, positive expiratory pressure devices, intrapulmonary percussive ventilators, pneumatic vests, and autogenic drainage (a breathing technique thought to help move secretions from peripheral to central airways). Patients should be taught these techniques by a respiratory therapist and should use whichever one is most effective and sustainable for them; no evidence favors one particular technique. Patients should be advised to continue their airway clearance techniques for at least 10 minutes and may stop when they produce 2 clear coughs or huffs (3) or 30 minutes has passed.

For patients with reversible airway obstruction, bronchodilator therapy (eg, with some combination of a long-acting beta-adrenergic agonist, a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, and a short-acting beta-adrenergic drug as indicated by symptoms and severity of lung obstruction, as used in patients with COPD) can help improve lung function and quality of life. Inhaled corticosteroids may also be used in patients with frequent exacerbations or marked variability in lung function measurements (ie, reversible airway obstruction following bronchodilator administration), but their role remains controversial. Pulmonary rehabilitation can be helpful. Maintaining adequate hydration is also important.

Patients with cystic fibrosis may receive nebulized treatments, including a mucolytic (rhDNase, also called dornase alfa) and hypertonic (7%) saline, to help reduce sputum viscosity and enhance airway clearance. In patients without CF, evidence of benefit with these measures is inconclusive, so only humidification and saline are recommended as inhaled treatments. Inhaled rhDNase may be harmful in patients with bronchiectasis not caused by CF.

There is no consensus on the best use of antibiotics to prevent or limit the frequency of acute exacerbations. Use of suppressive antibiotics regularly or on a rotating schedule reduces symptoms and exacerbations but may increase the risk that future infections will involve resistant organisms. Current guidelines suggest using antibiotics in patients with ≥ 3 exacerbations per year and possibly also in those with fewer exacerbations who have culture-proven P. aeruginosa colonization. Some guidelines suggest attempting eradication of organisms such as P. aeruginosa or S. aureus when they are first detected in sputum cultures (3).

Chronic macrolide therapy reduces acute exacerbations in patients with bronchiectasis, and can slow the decline in lung function in patients with CF (4, 5, 6). Macrolides are thought to be beneficial mainly due to their anti-inflammatory or immunomodulatory effects.

Inhaled antibiotics (eg, amikacin, aztreonam, ciprofloxacin, gentamicin, tobramycin) can reduce sputum bacterial load, and may also reduce the frequency of exacerbations. The evidence supporting their use and benefit is strongest in patients with CF.

Patients with bronchiectasis who develop influenza or SARS-CoV-2 infection should be treated with antiviral medications to prevent complications and development of severe disease. For influenza, treatment is typically with oseltamivir regardless of the duration of viral symptoms. SARS-CoV-2 infections should be treated as soon as possible in patients with bronchiectasis, especially in those with underlying immune suppression. The preferred regimen is ritonavir-boosted nirmatrelvir started within 5 days of symptom onset, but alternative options are available. Oral corticosteroids are not recommended for outpatients with COVID-19 in the absence of a co-existing condition, such as asthma or COPD, that is known to benefit from corticosteroids. Patients with bronchiectasis should be monitored closely for bacterial co-infection, and any exacerbation triggered by viral infection should be treated as outlined above.

Treatment sessions for bronchiectasis should be done in the following order:

Inhaled short-acting bronchodilators Mucolytic therapy (if prescribed) Airway clearance technique Any prescribed inhaled or nebulized antibiotics, long-acting bronchodilators, or corticosteroids

Underlying conditions should be treated to slow the progression of lung disease.

For patients with underlying immunodeficiency states: Scheduled intravenous immunoglobulin (which may reduce the frequency of lower respiratory infections [7])

For patients with cystic fibrosis: Antibiotics and inhaled bronchodilators as well as comprehensive support, and dietary supplementation. Most patients with cystic fibrosis benefit from CFTR modulator therapy, which can decrease exacerbations. Patients with CF should receive all or part of their care by teams with expertise in CF, generally at a designated CF care center.

For patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis: Corticosteroids and sometimes azole antifungals

For patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency: Replacement therapy

Acute exacerbations are treated with antibiotics, inhaled bronchodilators (particularly if patients are wheezing), and increased attempts at mucus clearance, using mechanical techniques, treatment of dehydration (if present), humidification, and nebulized saline (and mucolytics for patients with CF). Inhaled or oral corticosteroids are frequently given to treat airway inflammation and worsening airway obstruction. Antibiotic choice depends on previous culture results and whether or not patients have CF (8). Initial antibiotics for patients without CF and with no prior culture results should be effective against H. influenzae, M. catarrhalis, S. aureus, and S. pneumoniae. Examples include amoxicillin/clavulanic acid, azithromycin, clarithromycin, and sulfamethoxazole/trimethoprim. Patients with known P. aeruginosa colonization or more severe exacerbations should receive antibiotics effective against this organism (eg, ciprofloxacin, levofloxacin ) until repeat culture results are available. Antibiotics should be adjusted based on culture results and are given for a typical duration of 14 days, especially if P. aeruginosa is detected. Shorter courses are reserved for patients with mild disease. Initial antibiotic selection for patients with CF is guided by previous sputum culture results (done routinely in all patients with CF). During childhood, common infecting organisms are S. aureus and H. influenzae, and quinolone antibiotics such as ciprofloxacin and levofloxacin may be used. In the later stages of CF, infections involve highly resistant strains of certain gram-negative organisms including P. aeruginosa, Burkholderia cepacia, and Stenotrophomonas maltophilia. In patients with infections caused by these organisms, treatment is with multiple antibiotics (eg, tobramycin, aztreonam, ceftazidime, cefepime). Intravenous administration is frequently required.