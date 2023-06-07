Апластична анемія

Aplastic anemia is a disorder of the hematopoietic stem cell that results in a loss of blood cell precursors, hypoplasia or aplasia of bone marrow, and cytopenias in two or more cell lines (red blood cells, white blood cells, and/or platelets). Symptoms result from anemia, thrombocytopenia (petechiae, bleeding), or leukopenia (infections). Diagnosis requires demonstration of peripheral pancytopenia and a bone marrow biopsy revealing a hypocellular marrow. Treatment usually involves immunosuppression with equine antithymocyte globulin and cyclosporine, or bone marrow transplantation.
(See also Overview of Decreased Erythropoiesis.)
The term aplastic anemia commonly implies a panhypoplasia of the bone marrow with cytopenias in at least two hematopoietic lineages. In contrast, pure red blood cell (RBC) aplasia is restricted to the erythroid cell line.
Etiology of Aplastic Anemia
True aplastic anemia (most common in adolescents and young adults) is idiopathic in about half of cases. Recognized causes are
Chemicals (eg, benzene, inorganic arsenic)
Medications (eg, antineoplastic drugs, antibiotics, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, antiseizure medications, acetazolamide, gold salts, penicillamine, quinacrine) or toxins
Hepatitis (seronegative for hepatitis viruses)
Pregnancy
Radiation
Viruses (Epstein-Barr virus and cytomegalovirus)
Inherited disorders of bone marrow failure due to genetic mutations (eg, Fanconi anemia, Shwachman-Diamond syndrome, dyskeratosis congenita)
The precise mechanism remains unclear, but in the majority of acquired cases, the mechanism involves an immune attack on the hematopoietic stem cell. Clonal hematopoiesis is frequently present, and there is a risk of progression to a myeloid malignancy.
Symptoms and Signs of Aplastic Anemia
The onset of aplastic anemia usually is insidious, often occurring over weeks or months after exposure to a virus, medication or toxin (eg, insecticides, benzene), though occasionally it can be acute.
In aplastic anemia, anemia may cause weakness and easy fatigability while severe thrombocytopenia may cause petechiae, ecchymosis, and bleeding from the gums, into the conjunctivae, or other tissues. Agranulocytosis commonly causes life-threatening infections. Splenomegaly is absent unless induced by transfusion hemosiderosis.
By permission of the publisher. From Deitcher S. In Atlas of Clinical Hematology. Edited by JO Armitage. Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 2004.
Diagnosis of Aplastic Anemia
Complete blood count (CBC) and reticulocyte count
Bone marrow examination with cytogenetic and molecular testing
Flow cytometry for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) clone
Consideration of genetic testing especially in young patients or those with suggestive family history or characteristic dysmorphia
Detection of a PNH clone can exclude an inherited syndrome (1).
Aplastic anemia is suspected in patients, particularly young patients, with pancytopenia. Severe aplastic anemia is defined by a bone marrow with < 25% cellularity (hypocellularity) and the presence of ≥ 2 of the following:
Absolute neutrophil count < 500/microL (< 0.5 × 109/L)
Absolute reticulocyte count < 60,000/microL (< 60 × 109/L)
Platelet count < 20,000/microL (< 20 × 109/L)
Very severe aplastic anemia is defined as absolute neutrophil count < 200/microL (< 0.2 x 109/L).
Treatment of Aplastic Anemia
Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation
If transplantation is not an option, immunosuppression with equine antithymocyte globulin and cyclosporine and sometimes eltrombopag
In aplastic anemia, hematopoietic stem cell transplantation can be curative and is the treatment of choice, particularly in younger patients with a matched donor. At diagnosis, siblings are evaluated for HLA (human leukocyte antigen) compatibility.
In those patients unfit for transplant or lacking a donor, immunosuppressive treatment with equine antithymocyte globulin (ATG) combined with cyclosporine produces overall response rates of approximately 60 to 80%. Allergic reactions and serum sickness may occur. Long-term relapse or clonal evolution to myeloid malignancy occurs in up to half of patients.
Eltrombopag, a thrombopoietin receptor agonist, has shown potential efficacy in clinical trials in the upfront and refractory settings with immunosuppression, and haploidentical bone marrow transplants are promising to expand access to hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (1, 2, 3).
Aplastic anemia involves panhypoplasia of the bone marrow with anemia, leukopenia, and thrombocytopenia.
Many cases are idiopathic, but chemicals, drugs, or radiation may be causes.
Bone marrow examination shows a variable degree of hypocellularity.
Treatment is with stem cell transplant or immunosuppression with equine antithymocyte globulin and cyclosporine.