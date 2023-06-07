Апластична анемія

True aplastic anemia (most common in adolescents and young adults) is idiopathic in about half of cases. Recognized causes are

Chemicals (eg, benzene, inorganic arsenic)

Medications (eg, antineoplastic drugs, antibiotics, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, antiseizure medications, acetazolamide, gold salts, penicillamine, quinacrine) or toxins

Hepatitis (seronegative for hepatitis viruses)

Pregnancy

Radiation

Viruses (Epstein-Barr virus and cytomegalovirus)

Inherited disorders of bone marrow failure due to genetic mutations (eg, Fanconi anemia, Shwachman-Diamond syndrome, dyskeratosis congenita)

The precise mechanism remains unclear, but in the majority of acquired cases, the mechanism involves an immune attack on the hematopoietic stem cell. Clonal hematopoiesis is frequently present, and there is a risk of progression to a myeloid malignancy.