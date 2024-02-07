Система комплементу

There are 3 pathways of complement activation (see figure Complement Activation Pathways):

Classical

Lectin

Alternative

Шляхи активації комплементу

Classical pathway components are labeled with a C and a number (eg, C1, C3), based on the order in which they were identified. Alternative pathway components are often lettered (eg, factor B, factor D) or named (eg, properdin).

Classical pathway activation is either

Antibody-dependent, occurring when C1 interacts with antigen-IgM or aggregated antigen-IgG complexes

Antibody-independent, occurring when polyanions (eg, heparin, protamine, DNA and RNA from apoptotic cells), gram-negative bacteria, or bound C-reactive protein reacts directly with C1

This pathway is regulated by C1 inhibitor (C1-INH). Hereditary angioedema is due to a genetic deficiency of C1-INH.

Lectin pathway activation is antibody-independent; it occurs when mannose-binding lectin (MBL), a serum protein, binds to mannose, fucose, or N-acetylglucosamine groups on bacterial cell walls, yeast walls, or viruses. This pathway otherwise resembles the classical pathway structurally and functionally.

Alternate pathway activation occurs when components of microbial cell surfaces (eg, yeast walls, bacterial cell wall lipopolysaccharide [endotoxin]) or immunoglobulin (eg, nephritic factor, aggregated IgA) cleave small amounts of C3. This pathway is regulated by properdin, factor H, and decay-accelerating factor (CD55).

The 3 activation pathways converge into a final common pathway when C3 convertase cleaves C3 into C3a and C3b (see figure Complement Activation Pathways). C3 cleavage may result in formation of the membrane attack complex (MAC), the cytotoxic component of the complement system. MAC causes lysis of foreign cells.

Factor I, with cofactors including membrane cofactor protein (CD46), inactivates C3b and C4b.